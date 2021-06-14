NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO leaders on Monday declared that China poses a constant security challenge and is working to undermine global order, and they said they’re worried about how fast the Chinese are developing nuclear missiles.

In a summit statement, the leaders said that China’s goals and “assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security.”

While the 30 heads of state and government avoided calling China a rival, they expressed concern about its “coercive policies,” the opaque ways it is modernizing its armed forces and its use of disinformation.