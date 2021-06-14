Vermont COVID-19 restrictions end as state reaches 80 percent vaccinated

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott on Monday lifted all remaining state COVID-19 restrictions after Vermont reached the milestone of 80% of eligible residents getting at least one dose of the vaccine.
“Vermonters met this difficult moment from the very start,” Scott said.
Scott had said he would drop the remaining restrictions early, before July 4, if the state reaches that milestone. The 80% target equals about 70% of Vermont’s total population, which is where the governor’s administration originally thought the state could be by July 4, according to the governor’s press secretary.