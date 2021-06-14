FDA failure in approving Alzheimer’s drug will have far-reaching consequences

Felice Freyer’s report “Cost an issue in Alzheimer’s drug’s rollout” (Page A1, June 10) neatly summarizes the bucketful of anomalies associated with the FDA’s approval of a “first-in-class” treatment.

In this sad instance, FDA approval has failed our society in so many ways it is hard to identify who will be most damaged by its action: Alzheimer’s patients who will be charged unconscionably high out-of-pocket costs for an ineffectual privilege? Clinicians who will be asked to prescribe a drug that meets an endpoint that has never been proved to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease? Or the FDA, which has sacrificed its credibility to employ a fast-tracking process in service of a drug that provides no life-saving or otherwise meaningful benefit?