Garland needs to make a corrective U-turn

Kimberly Atkins Stohr reports that Justice Department “institutional norms discourage making hairpin-shaped turns on legal positions” ( “Garland wants to protect the rule of law from politics. This isn’t how to do it,” Opinion, June 11). In normal times, such a maxim should be rigorously followed. However, as Atkins Stohr suggests, these are not normal times. We live in times where we are trying to repair and revitalize the norms shattered by former president Trump and his administration. In the Trump years, the Department of Justice had already executed a U-turn. It is time to get us back on track.

Cambridge





The Globe article states: “He [Attorney General Garland] replied that it is important not to let politics stand in the way of the rule of law. ‘The job of the Justice Department in making decisions of law is not to back any administration, previous or present,’ Garland explained. He added that there should not be ‘one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans.’ ”

Without doubt, former president Trump would refer to the new Justice Department as a bunch of suckers.

Mark Brady

Dix Hills, N.Y.