LETTERS

Here’s to the flag

Updated June 14, 2021, 1 hour ago
In honor of Memorial Day, 500 American flags were set up on the North Andover Town Common, May 22 through June 12.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

June 14 is Flag Day. I would like to see something positive about our flag. Because we as citizens have not lived up to the ideals that the flag represents, or that we have found it too difficult to do the work our democracy requires to survive, does not mean the flag is irrelevant. Please do not let it be desecrated by being associated with racism and virulent nationalism disguised as patriotism. It is we who have failed, not the ideals that the flag represents. Please, fly this flag on June 14.

Neal Biron

Norton

Globe Opinion