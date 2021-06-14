After Vlad Guerrero Jr. strikes again, Red Sox pound out walkoff win anyway

One out away from an unlikely shutout of the rampaging Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, Vlad Guerrero Jr. launched a Matt Barnes curveball 451 feet, the 22-year-old’s 22nd home run of the season disappearing from a silent Fenway Park onto Lansdowne Street.

The noise came back in the bottom of the inning, the Red Sox turning what could’ve been a gutting loss into a 2-1, walkoff victory just four batters later. Rafael Devers delivered the winning blow, a double off the Monster in left center to score Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo, who’d plated the only Red Sox run with a third-inning double, reached to begin the bottom of the ninth against Rafael Dolis (1-3). His single off third baseman Cavan Biggio, shifted to the right side, was followed by a lined J.D. Martinez single to left-center. After Xander Bogaerts flew out, Devers worked the count to 2-1, then barreled a 95-mph fastball to secure a four-game series split.