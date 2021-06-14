After Vlad Guerrero Jr. strikes again, Red Sox pound out walkoff win anyway

One out away from an unlikely shutout of the rampaging Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, Vlad Guerrero Jr. launched a Matt Barnes curveball 451 feet, the 22-year-old’s 22nd home run of the season disappearing from a silent Fenway Park onto Lansdowne Street.
The noise came back in the bottom of the inning, the Red Sox turning what could’ve been a gutting loss into a 2-1, walkoff victory just four batters later. Rafael Devers delivered the winning blow, a double off the Monster in left center to score Alex Verdugo.
Verdugo, who’d plated the only Red Sox run with a third-inning double, reached to begin the bottom of the ninth against Rafael Dolis (1-3). His single off third baseman Cavan Biggio, shifted to the right side, was followed by a lined J.D. Martinez single to left-center. After Xander Bogaerts flew out, Devers worked the count to 2-1, then barreled a 95-mph fastball to secure a four-game series split.
Barnes (3-1) earned the win despite blowing his third save in 17 opportunities this season. Dolis fell to 1-3, with all three losses coming against the Red Sox.
Advertisement
Nate Eovaldi took a hard-luck no decision after he allowed just three singles and a walk in 6⅔ innings. The Opening Day starter retired the first 10 batters he faced and didn’t allow a Toronto runner past second base one day after the Jays hit eight home runs in an 18-4 rout.
Eovaldi needed just 76 pitches to get through six innings, but gave up back-to-back singles to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez to begin the seventh. Eovaldi defused the jam, however, getting Randal Grichuk to ground into a double play before giving way to Taylor, who struck out Rowdy Tellez.
Taylor had two more strikeouts in a perfect eighth, and Barnes struck out Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to begin the ninth, but Guerrero Jr. complicated matters.
Advertisement