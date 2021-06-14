Andover artistic swimmer Lindi Schroeder earns trip to Olympics

Andover artistic swimmer Lindi Schroeder earned an Olympic ticket in the duet on Sunday by placing fifth at the Barcelona qualifying event.

The 19-year-old Schroeder, who attended Phillips Academy and trains in California, will be the first Massachusetts resident in her sport to compete in the Games since Plymouth resident Kate Hooven in 2008. Schroeder finished the competition with fellow Andover resident Ruby Remati, the alternate who replaced Rio veteran Anita Alvarez for the free duet final after Alvarez had passed out briefly in the water after Saturday’s prelims. Schroeder and Alvarez will compete in Tokyo.