Boston Latin clinches its 15th City League softball title in a rout over East Boston

“It kind of set the stage for the day, I came out aggressive trying to hit and it was a special moment to do that,” said the sophomore, “I thought it was foul but then I heard it hit the pole and I was really excited”.

She took advantage of the moment, bombing a two-run home run over the left field foul pole at Langone Park.

As she stepped to the plate in the first inning of Monday’s Boston City League softball championship game with a runner on first base, Alanis Toledano understood she had an opportunity to put host Boston Latin Academy in a good position early.

There was some discussion of the ground rules and the umpires convened and eventually confirmed the blast a home run, which sparked a Boston Latin Academy offensive outburst in their 13-1 victory over East Boston.

“We’re a young team and we’ve taken it seriously and practiced hard” said Zizza, whose team has faced eight D1 teams this season.

The Dragons (17-3) received offensive contributions throughout the order, with five different hitters plating runs, highlighted by freshman Ellie Etemad-Gilbertson’s 4-for-4 day with four RBIs.

BLA clinched its 15th consecutive City softball title, a streak of dominance that was interrupted by the pandemic cancelled season in 2020.

“I stopped counting after number six,” said Zizza. “It shows we have a formula that works, we play a lot of games outside the city league and we play as many good teams as possible and we’ve reaped the benefits.”

The Dragons, who now await the announcement of who they will face in the Division 3 North bracket of the MIAA tournament, will hope to use their league title as a basis for postseason success.

“To win the city league gives us some confidence and we’ve played our hearts out and now we have to go into the tournament and stay focused” said Toledano.

Baseball

Nauset 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Senior Chase Wiley went 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored and sophomore Brady Miller earned the victory after allowing one run in five innings pitched for the Warriors, who closed out a perfect 12-0 regular season.

Junior Cam Beer pitched a clean sixth inning before senior Kurt Thomas tossed a scoreless seventh.

Senior Ethan Keeney went 2 for 3 and was hit by two pitches for the Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division champions.

“I know this group is very happy with where we are.” said Nauset’s first-year coach Kevin Curtin. “I put a first-class team out there today because I thought they deserved the undefeated regular season.”

Weston 3, Bedford 1 — After finishing the regular season with a 2-10 record, the Wildcats (5-10) knocked off the Dual County League Tournament first, second, and fourth seeds on their way to a championship.

The Buccaneers scored an early first inning run, but freshman pitcher Charlie Dickie settled in from there and pitched a complete-game of three-hit baseball.

Jackson Brinker tripled in a run in the third inning before coming home to take the lead after a sacrifice fly from Ryan Murphy. Another triple from Anthony Jorajuria in the seventh inning helped Weston seal their Cinderella run.

“At times, we hurt ourselves at the beginning of the season,” Weston Coach Mike Shilalie said. “At times, we ran into a little bad luck, and we kept going. Credit to the guys. It would have been easy for them to roll over and kind of give up basically. They didn’t. They kept working, and they kept grinding.”

Apponequet 14, Wareham 3 — The Lakers (8-2) are South Coast Conference champions after finishing their regular season with a win over the Vikings. Maddoxx Rosyski drove in four runs on three hits to help the visitor’s winning effort.

Billerica 6, Dracut 2 — Junior catcher Dan Passerini belted a two-run double in a four-run sixth inning for the hosts, helping the Indians (5-10) pick up the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Lynnfield 4, North Reading 3 — Evan Balian’s walk-off solo home run was the final piece to a three-run comeback in the final frame. Trent Balian tossed a complete game for the Pioneers (6-7) and earned the Cape Ann League win.

Needham 13, Weymouth 7 — A six-run seventh inning helped propel the Rockets (6-10) over their Bay State Conference rival.

Salem 6, Danvers 5 — After hitting his second triple of the Northeastern Conference clash, Jack Doyle scored on a wild pitch to give the Witches (3-9) the walkoff win over the Falcons. Steve Reardon and Bobby Jellison each tallied three hits for the hosts.

Triton 6, Amesbury 3 — Brady Lindholm (4-for-5) plated one run and scored another in the Cape Ann League win for the Vikings (8-7).

Xaverian-BC High, suspended — In the Catholic Conference championship game, the 13th-ranked Eagles scored a pair of runs in top of the third off a sac fly to right by Damien Brown and an RBI groundout by Tim Wagner before the rain came down.

After an hour delay, play resumed and Cam Grindle roped a double off the center field wall in the first at-bat back for top-ranked Xaverian. But the umpires called the game after he slid into second.

The game will be resumed Tuesday (time TBD).

Boys’ lacrosse

Reading 16, Wakefield 4 — While the Reading boys’ lacrosse team experienced a delayed start this season due to health and safety protocols, it’s safe to say the Rockets are now firing on all cylinders.

Reading turned in a complete effort and shut out visiting Wakefield during the second half for a resounding victory in the Middlesex League Tournament final on Monday evening.

“At the start of the season we were playing a bit sloppy,” said Reading senior Matt Blasi, who scored five goals with two assists. “We’ve been working every game to get better and this was our most complete performance.”

Reading (13-0) took a 7-2 lead midway through the second quarter on Blasi’s second goal. Wakefield (9-4) responded with two goals to end the half, including a tough finish from Max Dimella with seven seconds left.

But Reading’s defense hardly allowed a shot in the second half, as junior JP Sullivan won 12-of-15 faceoffs and the Rockets offense worked the ball around routinely to control possession.

Senior attack Colin Mulvey and sophomore middie Mark Boyle each tallied four goals with two assists and Nick Palermo and Colby Goodchild added two goals apiece. The damage could have been greater if not for the fantastic play of Wakefield sophomore goalie Kaiden Johnson (15 saves).

“They’re unselfish,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “They really want to win it all, as a team. They don’t care who scored, they all just want to win. They were freshmen when we won [the state title] last time. So they want to be contributors.”

St. John’s Prep 14, BC High 4 — The second-ranked Eagles (13-1) made history, winning the first Catholic Conference Tournament title with a dominant win over BC High (10-3). Tommy Sarni netted four goals and Luke Surette and Charlie Wilmot collected three apiece. Graham Tyson and Owen Umansky were crucial at the faceoff X, teaming up to win 11 of 18 and Kaden Quirk made seven saves.

Just 10 days prior to Monday’s matchup, BC High needed OT to beat Prep, but the script drastically flipped in the rematch. St. John’s Prep outshot BC High 21-5 in the first half and 40-12 for the game.

”I felt confident our guys would try to perform better,” said SJP coach John Pynchon. “We came out and executed and had given them four things to work on and take care of . . . composure, execution, better ground ball play on the faceoff wins and having more fun and I think we did all four today. It’s a great way to end a bizarre regular season.”

Prep led 5-0 after one quarter and 8-1 at the half. Prep’s ability to possess the ball for a long time throughout the afternoon made all the difference.

Carter Rice, Owen Porter, Tim Rogers and Louis Timmins scored for BC High.

Dracut 17, Tewksbury 5 — Andrew Titus, Josh Gagnon and Brock Desmarais all scored three goals for the Middies (9-4) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win on the road to finish out the regular season.

Franklin 15, Billerica 7 — The third-ranked Panthers finished off a perfect regular season (15-0) with a nonleague road win over the Indians, featuring a steady dose of Luke Davis (5 goals, 3 assists) and Penn State recruit Matt Lazzaro (4 goals, 3 assists) in the offensive end.

Hopkinton 14, Holliston 7 — Connor Murphy (3 goals, 3 assists) shouldered the load for the Hillers (8-6) in a Tri-Valley League road win over the Panthers to finish up the regular season.

Newburyport 12, North Reading 2 — Senior Ty Foley and sophomore Colin McLoy combined to go 18 for 18 on the faceoff-X and Ryan Cottone scored three goals with two assists for the 19th-ranked Clippers (12-1), who secured the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title with a home win over the Hornets.

Girls’ lacrosse

Duxbury 15, Hanover 8 — After barely missing out on a regular-season league title, the Dragons were eager for a shot at redemption in the Patriot Cup.

They capped a dominant run with a convincing triumph over Hanover, achieving a long-term goal they set when they first learned about the new format.

“When we didn’t clinch that league title, we wanted that Cup even more,” Duxbury coach Kelly Jurgens said. “It’s even more special that we finished strong with the league.”

Senior captain Nora Lema and junior Bella Fisher powered the Keenan Division 2-seed Dragons (11-3) with four goals apiece, and Ellie Wall and Campbell Johnston added two each. Clare Connelly paced Hanover (8-5), the 2-seed from the Fisher Division, with three goals.

The Dragons built a 3-2 edge after one, extended it to 7-5 at the half, then pushed the margin to 11-6 following a pivotal third quarter. Hanover made a bit of noise in the fourth, but at that point, the result had been sealed and the championship clinched.

“It shows that all our hard work was worth it,” Duxbury senior captain Emerson Hunt said. “Even in an unlikely and unprecedented year, to get something like this is just incredible. Absolutely incredible.”

Apponequet 15, Bourne 11 — Danielle Merithew backstopped the Lakers (6-3) with a 12-save performance in net to close out the regular season. Abby Vincent (6 goals), Marlie Chapin (4 goals), Riley Levrault (3 goals), and Emilia Keane (2 goals) propelled Apponequet to a South Coast Conference win.

Dartmouth 10, New Bedford 6 — The Indians (9-2) earned the Southeast Conference title, Sorelle Lawton recorded her 100th career goal, and Meredith Sylvia surpassed 100 career points in the win.

Hopkinton 18, Holliston 14 — Lillian York netted six goals and added one assist and Tiffany Mikulis (4 goals) and Michaela Scannevin (3 goals, 1 assist) bolstered the Tri-Valley League win with four points each for the Hillers (8-7).

Needham 12, Natick 6 — Senior Grace Kelley paced a balanced attack with three goals and senior Cammy Foster made 11 saves for the 12th-ranked Rockets (9-5), who outlasted the Redhawks in the third-place game of the inaugural Bay State Conference tournament. Juniors Kenzie MacGillivary added three goals, and Kristina Pisano added two for Needham in the road win.

Oliver Ames 14, Canton 13 — Just nine seconds into overtime, Catie Wilson collected a pass from Emma Pereira off the draw and potted the winner for the Tigers (6-6) in a Hockomock win.

Westwood 19, Ashland 2 — The No. 1 Wolverines (16-0) kept their undefeated season rolling with a Tri-Valley League win. Kate Deehan (6 goals, 9 draws) and Ava Connaughton (2 goals, 6 assists) led Westwood’s dynamic offense. In the win, Connaughton recorded her 101st assist this season.

Medfield 21, Norwood 4 — Seniors Kathryn Blake and Erin Sullivan each record three goals and three assists in the Tri-Valley League win for the Warriors (12-3).

Boys’ tennis

Hopkinton 4, Ashland 1 — Lex Kay and Adam Glace swept their singles matches, and the duos of Rex Lind/Spencer Smith and Thomas Guerra/Andrew Palacios rolled to doubles wins for the Hillers (13-1) in a Tri-Valley League win.

Girls’ tennis

Winchester 5, Arlington 0 — Kaitlin Tan (6-1, 6-1), Claire Lupien (6-3, 6-4), and Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-0) cruised at first, second, and third singles, and the doubles duos of Caroline Andrews/Olivia DeMichaelis (6-0, 6-2) and Abby Wilson/Maddy Buck (6-0, 6-0) rolled as Winchester capped a 13-0 regular season with Middlesex League title.

Boys’ volleyball

Cambridge 3, Winchester 1 — Nolan Tracy (14 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace) and Graham Quigley (12 kills, 16 digs, 7 assists) led the way for the Falcons (10-4) in the Dual County League Tournament final.

Winchester (10-2) beat Cambridge twice just over a week ago, but coach Kelley Leary and her team stayed resilient and kept the energy high throughout Monday’s 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 road win.

“We made a couple of adjustments,” she said. “We hung in there with Winchester the first few times we played; we just couldn’t pull it out. And so the kids had a lot of drive to do it tonight.”

Chelmsford 3, Andover 1 — The Merrimack Valley Conference champion Lions finished off their 10-0 regular season with a 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 victory over the host Warriors. Josh Timmons was immense again with 45 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks, and 2 kills. Cole Schaefer (11 kills), Theo Farag (10 kills), Ian Van Haren (10 kills), and Owen Rega (10 kills) also were stellar.

Westford 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — The Grey Ghosts (9-2) trailed, 2-1, after three sets, but fought for a 38-36 win in the fourth set and finished off the DCL Tournament semifinal victory. Matthew Zegowitz registered 20 kills and six blocks, Elliot Bradley had 17 kills and one block, and Fabian Arnold logged 2 aces and 15 kills, including the winner in that pivotal fourth set.

