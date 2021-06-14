Bruce Cassidy said he has no regrets about sticking with an injured Tuukka Rask

“Obviously Tuukka has acknowledged that he was playing hurt,” said Cassidy, who discussed a number of topics in a 27-minute Zoom call with local reporters. “He met with us every day — medical staff, myself, Goalie Bob (Essensa) — to go through his status, particularly in the playoffs. He played Game 1 with it against Washington right through Game 6 in New York. It was the same injury, sort of the same player dealing with it. We just got different results in the second round. Some of that is team-oriented in both the first and the second round. You don’t put everything on the goalie when you lose, just like you don’t when you win.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday he has no regrets about playing goaltender Tuukka Rask late in the series against the Islanders, when the Bruins were on the ropes and the netminder was compromised.

“We were never going to run out a player that wasn’t fit to play,” Cassidy said. “He regularly told us he was ready to go.”

After the second period of Game 5, Cassidy felt Rask wasn’t sharp. Essensa talked to Rask, who reported a lack of energy. Jeremy Swayman got the call for the third period. Rask reported feeling “better” before Game 6, and was able to perform his game-day routine. Cassidy, after consulting with all parties and the player leadership group (Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci among them), believed Rask was a better option than the inexperienced Swayman, who hadn’t started a game in nearly four weeks.

“No regrets on that,” Cassidy said. “We felt he gave us the best chance to win. It didn’t work out that way.”

Cassidy liked what he saw from Rask throughout the playoffs, other than Game 5 (four goals on 16 shots in 40:00 of work). He believed he was fit to play. The decision to start Rask over Swayman, he said, was “more about Tuukka, less about Swayman.”

Cassidy said shutting down Rask, when his hip injury became a back injury in March, was not part of the discussion.

Cassidy also touched on the issue of winger Jake DeBrusk, who had a down year and was a healthy scratch for some of the playoffs. Cassidy said he has not conducted his exit meeting with DeBrusk because things are still “too raw.” They’ve had plenty of in-season talks, but getting to the root of issues is difficult when there’s always a next game on the schedule.

This week, Cassidy plans to meet with DeBrusk to “find some common ground on where you see yourself fitting into this lineup, and where I feel you need to be better, and see if we can sort through some of the stuff … it’s up to me to dig a little deeper with him.”

