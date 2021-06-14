Stephon Gilmore to miss first day of Patriots mandatory minicamp; Cam Newton is full go

According to a league source, Newton, the Patriots starting quarterback, who injured his hand at an OTA practice two weeks ago, will take all of his normal reps Monday — and all week — as the team opens its mandatory three-day minicamp.

Cam Newton is a full go. Stephon Gilmore is not.

Perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Gilmore, who is in the final year of his contract and slated to make $7.9 million, will not be at Monday’s practice, a league source confirmed. If Gilmore misses all week with unexcused absences, he could be fined up to $93,085.

Gilmore has not attended any of the Patriots optional offseason workouts in 2021. Gilmore has been at the forefront of many contract extension and trade rumors.

