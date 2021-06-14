Czech striker Patrik Schick scores from 54 yards out in 2-0 win over Scotland

Patrik Schick scored both goals for the Czech Republic on Monday in a 2-0 victory over Scotland at the European Championship. His second goal will be talked about for years to come. Scotland lost possession when a shot toward the Czech goal was blocked and the ball fell to Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen forward looked up and spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line before hitting a long, curling shot that bounced into goal. Marshall gave chase, but he could only watch the ball sail into the goal before he ended up tangled in net. UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters, or 54.3 yards. Schick had earlier given the Czechs the lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful header after muscling himself between two Scotland defenders. It was an excellent finish that came from an equally outstanding cross from right back Vladimír Coufal ... Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match, but Sweden held on for a 0-0 draw. Sweden managed only a few chances at La Cartuja Stadium, but they were some of the most dangerous ones. Alexander Isak , who plays for Spanish club Real Sociedad, had a shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorent e in front of the goal line. Early in the second half, Marcus Berg was inside the area with the ball coming his way, but he mishit his shot. Álvaro Morata had Spain’s best chance just a few minutes before Isak but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat.

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal on Monday. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal that will keep him with the team through this season. Crowder was due to make $10 million in the final year of the three-year, $28.5 million contract he signed in 2019. Financial details of the renegotiated deal were not immediately available, but the Jets had been trying to get the 28-year-old receiver to take a pay cut — or otherwise possibly be cut. Crowder was a reliable playmaker in his first two seasons with the Jets after spending four years in Washington. He has 137 catches for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 games with New York... The Jacksonville Jaguars expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month. Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp Monday that signals the end of their offseason program. The former Clemson star and No. 1 draft pick wore a compression sleeve on his left leg to help his hamstring, which he tweaked during practice last week. Lawrence sat out all of Jacksonville’s 11-on-11 drills Monday, but he did get repetitions in some seven-on-seven situations.

OLYMPICS

Ryan Lochte fails to advance in 200 free prelims at US trials

Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The 36-year-old Lochte, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of 1 minute, 49.23 seconds — only good enough for 25th place overall. Lochte was also entered Monday in the 100 backstroke, but he scratched that event. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy easily advanced from the preliminaries, as did 36-year-old Matt Grevers, the 2012 gold medalist. Even though Lochte initially entered six events at the trials, it appears the 200 individual medley is the only race in which he has any realistic shot of earning a trip to Tokyo. He scratched the 400 IM on Sunday. Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals, including six golds.

