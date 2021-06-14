East Boston’s Jashua Delacruz shines at Boston City League track championships

“When I fell, I knew I was still in it, but I wasn’t going to give up,” said Delacruz. “I had to get first place for my team, and for me. It’s my junior year, so I had to prove it this year, and senior year, I’ll have to prove it again.”

Despite the speed bump, the East Boston junior won the 110-meter hurdles (18.9 seconds) by more than a second. Delacruz also won the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute 6.81 seconds) and the triple jump (38 feet, 9 inches), helping propel the Jets to the boys Boston City League track and field championship.

Jashua Delacruz knocked over the hurdle on his first jump as puddles covered the White Stadium track, but his stumble did not deter him.

Advertisement

“Jashua Delacruz, he’s been our main horse all year,” said East Boston assistant coach Garcia Dalzon. “You could put him in any event and he’d do well.”

With 205 points, East Boston topped reigning champion Charlestown (116 points) and TechBoston (64 points). The Jets last won the City League championship in 2018.

“They gave me everything this year,” said Dalzon. “I’m so proud of them. These kids have been putting in a lot of work and it shows.”

Katherine Keating starred for O’Bryant, winning three gold medals to help lift the Tigers to their fourth straight girls Boston City League track and field championship.

Keating went head-to-head with Boston Latin Academy standout seventh-grader Neve Flynn. Despite both maintaining a great length from the rest of the field, the junior from Dorchester ran with Flynn breathing down her neck in each race. Keating came out on top in the 800-meter (2:48.34), the 1-mile (6:06.95), and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay.

“With their determination and confidence coming into the meet, we were going to see what happens today,” said O’Bryant head coach Kamilah Rowe, speaking on her team’s mindset of defending their previous titles. “They are on the ball and they are hungry.”

Advertisement

O’Bryant finished with 157 points, outdistancing Boston Latin Academy (95 points) and Charlestown (70 points). Tigers freshman Chelsea Barham won the 100-meter hurdles (19.2 seconds) and 400-meter hurdles (1:20.24) while finishing third in the long jump (13-1¾).

CASH/Burke junior Ariel Foster earned three gold medals, winning the girls’ 100-meter (12.90), 200-meter (27.97), and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay.