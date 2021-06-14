EMass boys’ lacrosse: North Andover’s Steven Ferullo headlines Players of the Week

Jack Albert, Canton — The senior long pole served as the anchor of the Bulldogs’ defense in a 7-6 win over Foxborough Wednesday, and an 11-5 loss to Foxboro Friday for a share of the Hockomock Davenport title.

T.J Casey, Medfield — Possession belonged to Medfield throughout a 21-3 win over Hopkinton and a 17-7 victory over rival Dover-Sherborn because their UMass-bound faceoff specialist won 85 percent of his draws, including 24 of 28 faceoffs against D-S.

Ryan Cottone, Newburyport — The senior attack combined for 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in an 8-3 win over Hamilton-Wenham Thursday and an 8-7 overtime thriller with Triton Saturday.