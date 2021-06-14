EMass boys’ lacrosse: North Andover’s Steven Ferullo headlines Players of the Week

Jack Albert, Canton — The senior long pole served as the anchor of the Bulldogs’ defense in a 7-6 win over Foxborough Wednesday, and an 11-5 loss to Foxboro Friday for a share of the Hockomock Davenport title.
T.J Casey, Medfield — Possession belonged to Medfield throughout a 21-3 win over Hopkinton and a 17-7 victory over rival Dover-Sherborn because their UMass-bound faceoff specialist won 85 percent of his draws, including 24 of 28 faceoffs against D-S.
Ryan Cottone, Newburyport — The senior attack combined for 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in an 8-3 win over Hamilton-Wenham Thursday and an 8-7 overtime thriller with Triton Saturday.
Scott Einarson, Billerica — The sophomore goalie stood tall with 18 saves in a close 8-6 nonleague loss to St. John’s Prep Thursday, then stopped eight shots in a 16-5 Merrimack Valley Conference win at Dracut Saturday.
Steven Ferullo, North Andover — The senior midfielder compiled 12 goals with five assists in a win over Methuen (17-8), and consecutive victories over Central Catholic (11-8, 12-8) to close out the regular season.
Jed Hoggard, Acton-Boxborough — The senior captain spearheaded an excellent defensive effort while leading A-B team to consecutive wins (10-9, 11-6) over Dual County League rival Lincoln-Sudbury on Tuesday and Thursday.
Griff Vetrano, Norwell — In the South Shore League final, the junior attack scored five goals to lead the Clippers, 10-7, over Cohasset. Vetrano scored three goals with two assists in a 16-5 win over East Bridgewater Thursday.