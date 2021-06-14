Four-part NESN series will celebrate 10th anniversary of Bruins’ Stanley Cup win

The Bruins’ quest to win the Stanley Cup this season ended with an abrupt second-round loss to the Islanders. But the franchise’s last championship remains a point of celebration a decade after it happened.
The Bruins announced Monday that NESN will pay homage to their most recent Cup-winning team with a four-part series. Titled “Behind the B: 2011 Champions,” it will include previously unreleased footage from the championship season, which culminated with a victory over the Canucks in Game 7 of the Final in Vancouver.
The first episode will air Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of the Bruins’ 4-0 victory in Game 7. Included is footage of the on-ice and locker-room celebrations after the Bruins clinched their first Cup since 1972, as well as scenes from the team charter back to Boston.
The following three episodes air on June 21 (8:30 p.m.), July 1 (9:30 p.m.), and July 7 (9:30 p.m.). Tuesday’s episode airs at 5:30 p.m.
