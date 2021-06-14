Four-part NESN series will celebrate 10th anniversary of Bruins’ Stanley Cup win

The Bruins’ quest to win the Stanley Cup this season ended with an abrupt second-round loss to the Islanders. But the franchise’s last championship remains a point of celebration a decade after it happened.

The Bruins announced Monday that NESN will pay homage to their most recent Cup-winning team with a four-part series. Titled “Behind the B: 2011 Champions,” it will include previously unreleased footage from the championship season, which culminated with a victory over the Canucks in Game 7 of the Final in Vancouver.