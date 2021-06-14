Game 67: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting pounded 18-4 on Sunday, the Red Sox will look to salvage a split with the Blue Jays Monday night.
After dropping the opener, Toronto won the next two games, hitting at least five home runs in back-to-back games for the third time in franchise history. The team set season highs in runs (18), hits (20), home runs (8), and extra base hits (11). A franchise-record seven Blue Jays hit at least one home run.
Nate Eovaldi, who has limited opponents to three homers over his 13 starts, will be on the mound as the Sox look to take the series finale.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (33-30): TBA
Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.14 ERA)
RED SOX (39-27): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (7-3, 4.11 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Bichette 2-6, Biggio 2-5, Davis 1-2, Grichuk 0-7, Guerrero Jr. 1-6, Gurriel Jr. 3-5, Hernández 1-4, McGuire 1-4, Panik 1-3, Semien 3-7, Tellez 2-6.
Red Sox vs. Manoah: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts is batting .412 with 5 extra-base hits, 8 RBI, and a 1.126 OPS in his nine-game hitting streak.
Notes: Sox pitchers have surrendered nearly nine runs per game — 53 in total — in losing four of their last six games … In six career starts against the Blue Jays, the Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA. He struggled in his last start against the Astros, allowing five runs on 11 hits in 5 ⅔ innings … Marwin Gonzalez pitched in Sunday’s game. He has played all four infield positions this season, as well as left field and right field. The only other Red Sox to play each of those seven positions in a season are Steve Lyons (1991) and Jack Rothrock (1928) … Manoah will be making his fourth start in the majors and his second against an American League East opponent. He tossed six scoreless innings and struck out seven while limiting the Yankees to two hits and two walks in his major league debut on May 27 at New York.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.