Game 67: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting pounded 18-4 on Sunday, the Red Sox will look to salvage a split with the Blue Jays Monday night.

After dropping the opener, Toronto won the next two games, hitting at least five home runs in back-to-back games for the third time in franchise history. The team set season highs in runs (18), hits (20), home runs (8), and extra base hits (11). A franchise-record seven Blue Jays hit at least one home run.

Nate Eovaldi, who has limited opponents to three homers over his 13 starts, will be on the mound as the Sox look to take the series finale.