Marlins makeup could be part of Boston’s recent pitching malaise

The Sox are still trying to get back on track after returning to Fenway to play the Marlins, coming off a seven-game road trip through Houston and New York. The scheduling was inconvenient, costing the pitching staff a day of rest and preventing Cora from being able to reset the bullpen.

If Red Sox manager Alex Cora had to pick a day this season when it would have been nice to have another starter at his disposal, it would’ve been last Monday’s makeup against the Miami Marlins.

The Sox gave up 53 runs in their next six games, including 18 in a blowout loss Sunday to the Toronto Blue Jays. The makeup created a stretch of 17 straight games for the Sox, all against teams that made the playoffs last year.

“The schedule hasn’t been that bad,” Cora said. “I just feel that this stretch with that Monday — and this is not about the organization or MLB or whoever made the decision to play Monday — but as you guys know, and you guys feel the same way, that week ending with a Sunday night game in New York, coming in and playing [Miami], and then going through that stretch, it’s not easy. It’s not easy for the players. It’s not easy for you guys.”

Cora has had to exhaust his options in the rotation. The depth that the Sox thought they had coming into the season hasn’t been there since Tanner Houck was shut down in May with a sore flexor muscle. Cora said Houck is progressing, but won’t return soon.

“The next step is pitching to hitters,” Cora said. “So he’s getting closer. But we’re not talking about seven days or not this week, let’s put it that way.”

The organization had planned to use prospects Thad Ward and Bryan Mata as depth options, but they both underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.

“That was part of the depth project, right? Those guys are very capable and, coming into the season, that was a strong suit of our pitching staff, right, having the five guys here, plus the other three capable guys — and obviously thinking about Chris [Sale] later on,” Cora said. “But there’s big-league teams that got hit at the big-league level, and we got hit in our minor league level.”

The Sox can see the light at the end of the tunnel with an off day on Thursday. Until then, they’ll have to push through.

“The whole thing 162 games is real, man, that’s real,” Cora said. “And we’re going through a stretch right here that, schedule-wise, it hasn’t been easy. But I think everybody in this league goes through this. And we’re getting to a point, schedule-wise, that we’re going to feel better, you know — Thursday off, Monday off — so that’s very important. Now we don’t have the luxury, but we are three days away to kind of reset, and then be at full force.”

. . .

The Red Sox traded cash considerations to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Yacksel Rios. Rios, a native of Cora’s hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, signed a minor-league contract with Tampa Bay in February. He played 12 games in Triple-A Durham, giving up one earned run in 13⅔ innings, before being traded to Seattle on June 4.

Rios made three appearances for the Mariners, with hitters batting .385 against him (five hits, three earned runs) in three innings.

To make room on the roster, right-hander Ryan Weber was designated for assignment. Weber made his first 2021 Red Sox appearance in Sunday’s blowout loss. He gave up 11 runs, including four home runs, in 5⅔ innings. Weber is 2-2 with a 4.63 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) for Worcester this season.

To fill Weber’s spot on Monday, the Sox recalled infielder Michael Chavis for his third big-league stint of the season. In 11 games, Chavis has started five times at second base and twice as first, hitting .273 with one home run, four doubles, seven runs scored, and two RBIs.

. . .

Major League Baseball announced its first fan-voting update for the All-Star Game, which will take place on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. Two Red Sox lead their respective positions, both by a wide margin.

Rafael Devers led American League third basemen with 451,042 votes, more than double former Red Sox prospect Yoan Moncada of Chicago (215,295), while Xander Bogaerts led shortstops with nearly twice the votes (502,629) of Toronto’s Bo Bichette (252,479) in second place.

Bogaerts has made two All-Star Games, starting in 2016, while Devers is seeking his first appearance. Should the voting hold, they would be the first pair of teammates to start on the left side of the infield since Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez of the Yankees in 2011.

Votes will be tallied until June 24, at which point the top three at each position (and top nine in the outfield) will advance to a second phase, in which totals will be cleared and fans will again vote to determine each starter.

. . .

Monday was the ninth game at Fenway Park since it was opened to full capacity on May 29. The first eight averaged 23,791 fans, without a game eclipsing the 26,000 mark. Fenway seats a maximum of 37,755 for night games. “I do believe people really like this team, but we are still in the middle of a pandemic,” Cora said. “People are going to make their choices to come here and be around a lot of people, or they are going to stay home because they don’t feel safe. I think that’s more about what’s happening in the world than the Red Sox, Fenway, and the brand of baseball we are playing” . . . The Royals placed Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day disabled list with a right rib injury. The Sox sent Benintendi to the Royals in February in a three-team deal with the Mets . . . Single-game tickets to all remaining Worcester Red Sox home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at WooSox.com or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

Globe correspondent Kris Rihm contributed to this report.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.