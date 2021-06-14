MLB expected to crack down on pitchers’ foreign substances this week, according to reports

Major League Baseball will announce Tuesday that players who are caught using foreign substances will be subject to a 10-day suspension with pay, according to a report from ESPN.

The move, an attempt to try and curtail the use of grip enhancers, will be announced via a memo. It will include Spider Tack, a substance that has been at the center of the recent flap used to generate more spin, as well as sunscreen-and-rosin combinations favored by other pitchers.

Pitching numbers improved across the league this season, and subsequently, some critics pointed to the increased use of grip enhancers. That led to many hurlers coming under fire, including Yankees’ pitcher Gerrit Cole. Earlier this month, Cole offered a non-answer when asked about his use of Spider Tack.