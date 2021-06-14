Seul-Ki Hawley becomes first woman to play in Mass. Open; Max Theodorakis leads after first round

History was made at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg, as Seul-Ki Hawley became the first woman to partake in the Massachusetts Open.
Hawley, a PGA Professional at Winchester Country Club, qualified by finishing fourth in the New England PGA Sectional Championship in 2019.
Rain and lightning halted play early and darkness cut things short later on — with play suspended at 7:51 p.m. Max Theodorakis (Danbury, Conn.) finished with the lead at 4-under-par 66. Brad Adamonis (TPC Boston) is also 4 under, and will finish his 18th hole Tuesday before starting Round 2.
Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.