Triton’s Mike Rice, Framingham’s A.J. Mulvey are first-year coaches with programs on the rise as playoffs loom

The Vikings (10-2) are headed into the Division 3 North bracket with plenty of confidence after beating Pentucket, 16-8, and Ipswich, 14-9, before losing an 8-7 overtime thriller to Newburyport in a four-day span to close out the season.

Mike Rice , Triton Regional’s first-year coach, is a veteran assistant with more than 30 years of experience at Wellesley and with multiple programs in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The former Notre Dame captain recently moved to Haverhill, retired from his job as a fourth grade teacher, and is lifting Triton to success in his first season at the helm.

The 2021 lacrosse season was uncharted territory for all involved, but, to some degree, it put first-year coaches on a level playing field.

Rice was quick to credit his players, Triton athletic director Tim Alberts, and head assistant Donna Anderson for the program’s best season since its inaugural varsity season in 2004.

“It’s a new system and a new philosophy,” said Rice. “It’s been a challenging year from a lot of perspectives. I’m new, we’re a co-op with Georgetown now, so there are a lot of moving pieces and the kids have been flexible. Having someone [Anderson] who knows the school and knows the kids has been a huge help.”

Anderson has coached Triton field hockey for over 25 years, and was the first head coach of Triton boys’ lacrosse when students lobbied for the club team to become a varsity squad 17 years ago. The former UNH lacrosse star held the job for a decade, stepped down to serve as athletic director for a couple years, and is back on the lacrosse sidelines to assist Rice.

“[Rice is] doing a really good job,” said Anderson. “It’s a big step [from assistant to head coach] but it’s helped him that he came from an area where lacrosse is really strong, and that he has great playing experience. It was just a matter of time to get the confidence and give it a shot. He certainly knows the game, knows the subtleties, and he’s managing it well.”

“And honestly whenever there is a challenge to work through, the kids will always look at him and say, ‘We got you coach.’”

Leading the way is senior captain James Tatro, a St. Michael’s commit with 35 goals this season. Junior Jared Leonard and Tatro each tallied six goals with two assists in a key win over Ipswich, and Rice said C.J. Holland is the attackmen that does all the dirty work to set up the scorers.

From Georgetown, senior LSM Michael Cahill and goalie Jared Graf provide the glue, along with senior captain Dan Groder, who is headed to Northeastern next year.

Rice said he’s been getting involved with local youth lacrosse programs and is excited for the program’s future with sophomore Thomas Cahill set to lead the next wave of Vikings. Making a deep state tournament run would certainly go a long way toward generating more interest among the residents and young athletes of Salisbury, Newbury, and Rowley.

“Most of the teams we go up against are bigger, but the kids play with such heart, such character, and determination, and that’s what we want in a program,” said Rice.

“Moving forward, I’m hoping kids get excited to come to Triton and play. Playing those two games [against Ipswich and Newburyport] is definitely going to help us. We’re excited to get into the playoffs and see what we can do.”

Patience is required for first-year coaches building a program in a tough conference.

Triton Regional's C.J. Howland (17) was harried by Terry Cole (28) of Ipswich during last week's Cape Ann League match. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Framingham coach A.J. Mulvey has the Flyers at 6-6 with a couple of close losses to traditional Bay State Conference powers. The Flyers were leading in the fourth quarter before losing to Walpole, outscored Wellesley in the second half of a loss, and battled Newton North in a 10-9 loss on May 18.

For Mulvey , a 2000 graduate and former three-sport captain and lacrosse standout at Framingham High, the work towards re-establishing a winning culture began early during the pandemic.

Hired last February, Mulvey held workouts and seminars with his players via Zoom, and brought on former Roxbury Latin star Will Weitzel for some inspiration. Weitzel won a national title with Yale in 2018, lost in the national final in 2019, and was literally on his way to a March 14 game at Cornell when the Ivy League season was cancelled last spring.

So, the All-American pole had some encouraging words for Framingham’s upperclassmen.

“It was nice having [Weitzel] talk to the boys when they were devastated. He kind of put it in perspective,” said Mulvey, who started coaching the club team while at University of Denver after a knee injury tabled his playing career.

“We created a foundation last year and I know it helped a lot. We seemed to hit the ground running this year, and maintained a high level of energy and enthusiasm throughout the whole season.”

Mulvey has been working with youth lacrosse programs for over a decade in Framingham, Brookline, and Lincoln-Sudbury, where he learned about creating a successful lacrosse pipeline from L-S coach Brian Vona — a Boston Blazers teammate of Mulvey’s college coach, Jamie Munro.

By creating a 62-page coaches’ guide to streamline curriculum at the youth level in Framingham, Mulvey hopes that his program can slowly reach elite levels — and points to the steady improvement of undefeated Natick after similar efforts by Redhawks coach Nate Kittler, who was an assistant coach when Mulvey played at Framingham.

“We’re doing a good job of building the lacrosse foundation in Framingham,” said Mulvey. “It’s going to take some time and it’s not going to happen overnight. It didn’t for Natick.

“We might take a few steps forward and a couple steps back. But I’m in it for the long run. I love being a Flyer. I think we have the school, the demographics, and the mentality that we can be a powerhouse, and that’s my goal. It’s tough in the Bay State, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

A.J. Mulvey has directed his alma mater, Framingham High, to a 6-6 record in his first season as head coach. Framingham High Athletics

Quick sticks

▪ Wakefield reached the Middlesex League final with a breakthrough 9-0 victory in overtime vs. Melrose on Saturday. Tim Johnson, Wakefield’s second-year head coach, had his Warriors ready with some key adjustments that resulted in a 4-0 first-quarter lead. Melrose trailed, 8-4, in the fourth, but came back to force overtime. Bobby Defeo stepped in on faceoffs for Wakefield and won a key draw to start the extra period. With Defeo taking faceoffs, Jake Dubiel was free to play at midfield. It enabled the junior to bury the winner off an assist from Max Dimella, setting up Wakefield’s contest vs. undefeated Reading in the Middlesex final.

“Getting a third shot at Melrose, we kind of knew what to expect,” said Johnson. “I think the pressure was on them to try and seal the deal and get a third win, and our ability of having seen them twice before gave us the opportunity to put a great game plan in place.” Johnson credited poles Jonathan Guida, Ethan Margolis, Joey O’Brien, and goalie Kaiden Johnson, among others, for executing the game plan.

▪ Norwell defeated Cohasset, 10-7, in the South Shore League Championship Saturday . . . On Tuesday, Duxbury and Hingham meet for the Patriot Cup final and Natick hosts Needham in the Bay State Conference final.

▪ The field for the MIAA state tournament will be revealed and seeded on Wednesday. Due to scheduling restrictions created by the pandemic, all schools have the opportunity to opt in, regardless of record. Seedings will be determined based solely on win percentage. Tie breakers are determined by head-to-head results, winning percentage against common opponents, league champions, followed by a coin flip if necessary.

The 2021 tournament will be run under current sectional alignments, with the statewide format introduced next season. The matchups in place for the 2020 state semifinals will be used this spring, with the winners of Division 2 and 3 Central/East facing the corresponding winners of the North region, and Central/West facing the South winners. The tournament is tentatively expected to begin by Friday, with sectional finals on June 29, and state finals on July 3.