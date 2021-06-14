Youth movement: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. top initial All-Star voting

Guerrero Jr. has received 857,956 votes in trying to make his first American League team, roughly 25,000 ahead of Acuña (834,287), who was a National League starter for the last All-Star Game in 2019. This year’s vote is being staged in phases, with the top three at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each league on June 24 advancing to a four-day second vote to determine starters and reserves.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. aren’t just battling for the major-league home run lead, but hold the top two spots in Monday’s first release of All-Star voting data.

Other AL positional leaders include left side of the Red Sox infield Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, injured teammate Mike Trout (leading fellow outfielders Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Minnesota’s Byron Buxton), Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, and Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien.

Guerrero, Semien, Devers, Buxton, and Ohtani have all yet to make an All-Star team. Ohtani could potentially also qualify as a pitcher, but fans only vote on position players.

In the NL, Acuña leads Cincinnati outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., between Guerrero (21) and Acuna (18) with 19 homers entering Monday’s play, has nearly three times the votes of any other NL shortstop, with other positional leaders including Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies, Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant, San Francisco catcher Buster Posey, and Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy.

Cleveland shuts down ace Shane Bieber for two weeks, at least

Shane Bieber’s season is suddenly on pause, leaving Cleveland to survive for a while without its ace.

The AL’s reigning Cy Young winner won’t throw for at least two weeks because of a right shoulder strain, an injury that could send his team, competitive for 2½ months, into a tailspin.

After allowing a season-high in hits — and throwing 107 pitches over five innings — in a loss to Seattle on Sunday that dropped him to 7-4, Bieber underwent an MRI. It showed he has a subscapularis muscle strain in his right shoulder.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber will be shelved for two weeks and then re-evaluated.

“We’re still obviously reaching out for more information and sending the images to different doctors and things like that, trying to get the best information we can,” Francona said. “So, for right now we know it’s no-throw for a couple of weeks.”

The Indians placed the 26-year-old on the injured list for the first time in his career and recalled reliever Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Columbus.

In just his fourth season, Bieber has quickly developed into one of baseball’s best pitchers. Last season, the right-hander led the majors in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) — a rare triple crown.

Bieber’s loss is a major blow to Cleveland, which has managed to stay in contention despite a rash of key injuries to starter Zach Plesac, slugger Franmil Reyes, and Gold Glove catcher Roberto Pérez. The Indians will now have to make due without Bieber for at least a few weeks.

Bieber has been averaging an MLB-high 105.3 pitches per outing, and it’s possible that workload has contributed to the shoulder issue. Bieber threw a season-high 121 pitches against Chicago on May 11 and has thrown at least 95 in 14 starts.

Francona said Bieber had not complained any of problems before Sunday.

“Every pitcher that pitches, if you ask them, nobody goes out there feeling like they’re 18 anymore,” he said. “I think last night it got to a point, he reached out because I think he wanted some peace of mind. I think he felt like he was actually on a good trajectory. But again, fortunately he did get checked out and there was some swelling in there.

“So we need to slow him down, let this thing calm down.”

Peacock to stream series

The upcoming weekend series between Philadelphia and San Francisco will be streamed nationally on NBC’s Peacock service. Coverage of the three-game series from San Francisco begins at 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with pregame shows. Both teams regularly have their games broadcast on NBC Sports regional networks. Giants voice Jon Miller will be the play-by-play announcer, with Giants analyst Mike Krukow and Phillies analysts John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins also being part of the broadcast. MLB has had 12 games streamed on YouTube since the start of last season.