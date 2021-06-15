Have a unibrow? Boston Casting wants you.

A new call for actors from Boston Casting raises some eyebrows—er, unibrows, that is.
A Monday casting call from the agency, whose recent films include “Knives Out,” “Coda,” and “I Feel Pretty,” requests that unibrowed men over the age of 30 apply for an upcoming (but unnamed) movie musical. The candidate would need to be available to film on July 6 and can be of any ethnicity.
Prospective applicants are asked to send their name, phone number, age range, height, weight, and a current head shot and full-body photo (which don’t need to be professional) to bostoncasting.chilibg@gmail.com.
This is the same email listed for Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds lookalikes for their upcoming Christmas movie “Spirited,” an Apple TV+ musical reimagining of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” slated to film in the Boston area from early July until late October. Maybe the film features a particularly hairy Ghost of Christmas Past?
Boston Casting, the largest casting agency in New England, declined to comment further on the casting call. Guess we’ll just have to keep an eye out for the mystery man in new releases.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.
