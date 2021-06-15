Have a unibrow? Boston Casting wants you.

A new call for actors from Boston Casting raises some eyebrows—er, unibrows, that is.

A Monday casting call from the agency, whose recent films include “Knives Out,” “Coda,” and “I Feel Pretty,” requests that unibrowed men over the age of 30 apply for an upcoming (but unnamed) movie musical. The candidate would need to be available to film on July 6 and can be of any ethnicity.

Prospective applicants are asked to send their name, phone number, age range, height, weight, and a current head shot and full-body photo (which don’t need to be professional) to bostoncasting.chilibg@gmail.com.