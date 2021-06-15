Beth Israel Lahey Health agrees to acquire Joslin Diabetes Center

Beth Israel Lahey Health and Joslin Diabetes Center have finalized an agreement for Joslin to become part of the Beth Israel Lahey system.
Joslin holds a rare niche in the local health care market as an independent clinic and research center focused exclusively on people with diabetes. Beth Israel Lahey Health is the state’s second-largest health system, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, and several other hospitals.
The two organizations have been negotiating a deal since November. They still need approval from regulators before they can complete the transaction.
“With Joslin as part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, we can expand access to world-class diabetes care and leading-edge clinical trials for the diverse patients we serve backed by Joslin’s innovative diabetes research,” Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey, said in a news release Tuesday.
Joslin and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center sit next to each other in Boston’s Longwood neighborhood and have a longstanding clinical affiliation for treating patients with diabetes.
