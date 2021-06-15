These Massachusetts organizations received donations from MacKenzie Scott

Scott, who last year gave away about $6 billion in two surprise announcements, said she and her husband, Dan Jewett, along with a team of advisers, made the donations with the belief that “it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands.”

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday that she would be distributing the money to 286 organizations “in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked.”

A number of Massachusetts organizations received millions of dollars in donations as part of Mackenzie Scott’s latest, $2.7 billion round of philanthropic gifts.

The donations support higher education, arts and cultural institutions, and organizations that aim to address racial equity, poverty, and discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities.

These are the Massachusetts-based organizations that received donations:

The Bridgespan Group

Boston-based Bridgespan is a global nonprofit that provides consulting and advising to nonprofits, non-governmental organizations, and philanthropists, and investors.

CFLeads

Scott donated $5 million to Boston-based Community Foundations Leading Change, a national network of community foundations, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

“This extraordinary gift shines a light on the vital role community foundations play in transforming communities throughout the United States and acknowledges the unique power of CFLeads as a peer network driving change,” the statement said. “We deeply appreciate Ms. Scott and Mr. Jewett’s faith in our mission and the growing number of community foundations coming together through CFLeads to be more effective community leaders.”

GreenLight Fund

The GreenLight Fund is a nonprofit organization based in Boston that aims to open economic mobility opportunities for children and families living in poverty.

FSG

FSG is a Boston-based, mission-driven consulting firm that advises foundations, businesses, nonprofits, and governments around the world.

Hyde Square Task Force

The Hyde Square Task Force is a nonprofit, youth development organization based in Jamaica Plain that connects young people with educational opportunities and resources.

Interaction Institute for Social Change

The Interaction Institute for Social Change advises people and organizations on racial equity.

MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership

MENTOR, a national nonprofit based in Boston, aims to connect young people with mentors.

New Profit

New Profit is a nonprofit venture philanthropy organization based in Boston that backs social entrepreneurs.

“The unrestricted gift will enable the organization to continue to expand its support for social entrepreneurs and other leaders who have lived experience with the systems in our country that need to change,” New Profit said in a statement about Scott’s gift.

The Theater Offensive

The Theater Offensive is a Boston-based theater organization that produces works by, for, and about queer and transgender people of color.

ZUMIX

ZUMIX, a nonprofit based in East Boston that connects young people with free and low-cost music classes, received a $1 million gift from Scott. The group also brings arts education into three local schools.

ZUMIX said the gift “reflects ZUMIX’s 30-year track record of providing top-quality arts and creative technology education and employment for generations of Boston’s youth. The organization will invest the funds to establish long-term financial stability.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.