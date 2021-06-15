Trump’s FDA commissioner joins Flagship, the Cambridge firm that launched Moderna

The former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, is joining the Cambridge venture capital giant that launched COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna.
Flagship Pioneering on Tuesday announced that Hahn would head its new initiative aimed at developing medicines for healthy people. These therapies would be intended to protect, maintain, or improve health so a person could better ward off infectious disease threats, as well as “existing pandemic diseases such as obesity, cancer, and neurodegeneration,” according to Flagship.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought into stark focus how important it is to bring increased attention and investment to our health security globally, and to preemptive medicine more broadly,” said Noubar Afeyan, the founder and chief executive of Flagship, in a press release. “We are delighted that Flagship will benefit from Steve’s clinical and administrative leadership.”
Hahn, who served as the FDA commissioner from 2019 to 2021, will begin in the role on Wednesday. While at the FDA, Hahn oversaw pandemic-related efforts, including therapeutics and vaccine development, devices, diagnostics, and clinical trials.
The FDA cleared Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 18.
