Checking in on Bully Boy Distillers after a busy 10 years

You don’t need me to chronicle the Rube Goldberg-esque chain of political and cultural and public health events that brought us to this moment. My job as a booze columnist is to simply report that Will, 47, and Dave, 43, are both married now and there are six children between them. Bully Boy Distillers, the operation they started in that 3,500-square-foot warehouse, has grown. A lot. When I first reported on them for these pages in 2011, they were serving samples to occasional visitors in Dixie cups. In 2017, they relocated to an 8,000-square-foot space across the street, allowing them to add enough equipment to increase their production fivefold and open a tasting room and outdoor cocktail garden, which quickly became destinations. They’re working on a 5,000-square-foot expansion.

Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” made up the soundtrack of summer 2011. That June, “President Trump” sounded like something only “The Simpsons” writers could dream up and brothers Will and Dave Willis were two guys in their early thirties who started making whiskey, rum, and vodka in a small warehouse in Roxbury’s Newmarket district.

Their original business plan included sales projections, which proved to be gross underestimations. Never could they have accounted for how radically — and often — drinking trends would shift or how tremendously the craft distilling industry would evolve. When they opened, there were about 200 small distillers in the country. Today there are more than 2,000.

“When we started, cocktail culture was a thing, but it was a thing among a small group of devoted fans,” said Dave. “Today every restaurant has a signature cocktail list. And people really upped their home cocktail game. Amaro and all these niche-y products have gone mainstream.”

Those shifting tides informed their creativity. Inspired by the growing amaro curiosity, they scaled up production of an Italian-style bitter liqueur they developed as a side project in their kitchen. They released it in 2018. The more earthy and robust Rubarbaro followed in 2020. Other times, they were slightly ahead of the curve, like when they debuted their bottled old-fashioned. It was 2016 and the Skinny Margarita was a juggernaut in the premade cocktail category, known in industry jargon as the “ready-to-drink” sector. To say RTDs have taken off is an understatement. According to a recent IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, RTDs were the only category to grow during the pandemic. (Of note: the category includes hard seltzer.) Will and Dave have been riding the canned cocktail wave with panache. In May they launched a bottled negroni made with the Bully Boy amaro and two canned cocktails: grapefruit spritz and Italian Iced Tea.

And then there’s the whiskey. Given that maturation has a complex effect on spirits, whiskeys are a test of a distiller’s technical skills and palate acuity. Will and Dave indulged those skills, experimenting with grain recipes — various combinations of corn, rye, wheat, and barley — over the years. They offer them as limited releases in addition to the flagship Straight Whiskey, made with corn and rye.

The pandemic, of course, disrupted everything. They pivoted to making hand sanitizer. They gave a lot away, but were overwhelmed by the support their fans showed by buying it. It took all their business acumen to keep Bully Boy afloat, but they never fell out of their groove.

Dave, the details guy, has a slow and methodical approach that makes him best suited to production. He first worked in elder care. Will, who defected from the real estate world, readily admits that he’s the impulsive one, always pushing for quicker expansion and radical shifts. He oversees the business end. But the brothers, who were raised on a working family farm in Sherborn, rarely clash. Their yin-and-yang sensibilities dovetail. But that didn’t come without practice. Or genetics.

“Dave and I were doing everything at the beginning. It was like sipping from a firehose every day. We were at one another’s throats. Ever since we divided up responsibilities along personality lines, it made operating much easier,” said Will. “We know not to talk about work outside of work. That’s not to say we don’t still have disagreements, but family has proven to be our strength. We’ve known each other our entire lives. We don’t have to worry about trusting each other’s judgment.”

“Or whether we’ll steal each other’s money,” Dave chimed in. “And you can’t really hold any grudges. We have to be with each other the rest of our lives.”

