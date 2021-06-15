Jamaican jerk marinades from a hot-sauce maker raised in Milton

New Jamaican jerk marinades from Hillside Harvest. Handout

With three popular Hillside Harvest hot sauces under his belt — and after being named the official hot sauce sponsor for the Boston Red Sox — Kamaal Jarrett, a native of Jamaica who was raised in Milton, has introduced two Jamaican jerk marinades. One is slightly hot; the other is mild. Accented with spices, including ginger, allspice, cinnamon, and nutmeg, the blend of thyme, scallion, brown sugar, and pineapple creates a savory-sweet balance. Scotch bonnet peppers provide a kick and also generate a slow burn. (Less burn in the mild version.) “Jamaican Jerk is a marinade deeply rooted in centuries-old tradition,” says Jarrett, whose company’s name is a nod to the two cities dear to him. He once lived in the hills in Kingston, Jamaica, and later near Milton’s Blue Hills Reservation. Rub the marinade into chicken, pork, or really any meats, seafood, or veggies, and let it sit at least an hour. (Both are about $11 for 6.5 ounces) Available at American Provisions, 1971 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, 617-514-4599; Formaggio Kitchen Kendall, 94 Hampshire St., Cambridge, 617-714-5758; Volante, Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Whole Foods Market locations, or at hillsidesauce.com.