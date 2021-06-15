Recipe: For a bright pasta primavera, toss penne with lots of herbs and green vegetables

Serves 4

Primavera is the garnish for pasta that was originally meant to highlight spring produce but lost its sense of seasonality when it became a year-round fixture on restaurant menus. Although primavera is Italian for "spring," the dish wasn't invented in Italy, but rather at Le Cirque restaurant in New York. This variation showcases broccoli florets, green peas, sugar snaps, and asparagus. There's nothing complicated about it; just don't forget to reserve some pasta cooking water for the sauce. Pick any herbs growing in your garden or on your kitchen windowsill and be generous with whatever you choose.

Salt and pepper, to taste ¾ pound penne or other short pasta 1 cup broccoli florets (about half a small crown) 1 cup frozen green peas (or fresh, if available) 2 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ onion, thinly sliced 3 cloves garlic, chopped 1 cup sugar snap peas, strings removed, pods halved on an angle ½ bunch fresh asparagus, end trimmed, stalks cut into 2-inch pieces Grated rind of 1 lemon 1 cup chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, chives with their flowers

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the penne and cook, stirring once or twice, for 9 minutes. Add the broccoli florets and peas. Cook 2 minutes more, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite. Dip a heatproof measuring cup in the pasta water and remove 1 cup. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot with 1/2 cup pasta water and the butter. Stir occasionally until the butter melts.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the snap peas and asparagus. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more, or until they are just tender but still bright green.

3. Add the vegetables, lemon rind, and herbs to the pasta with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Add more pasta water, if you like, to make the mixture the consistency you prefer. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick