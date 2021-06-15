Recipe: Plenty of heat, sweet, acid, and a hint of chocolate go into this splendid Sicilian Caponata

Serves 8

The sweet-and-sour eggplant relish, caponata, which many people associate with Sicily, was first made in the Catalan region of Spain, explains Ben Tish in "Sicilia: A Love Letter to the Food of Sicily" (Bloomsbury). "Originally created to be eaten by sailors on long sea voyages," he writes, "the addition of a heavy dose of vinegar acted as a highly effective and much needed preservative." Tish, a celebrated chef who works at Norma and The Stafford Hotel, both in London's West End, adds zucchini to his eggplant caponata, with plenty of red onion, celery, crushed red pepper, olives, tomatoes, and raisins. After the initial saute, the vegetables simmer for an hour in tomato sauce with vinegar and a little dark chocolate to offset the sweet ingredients. Tish sprinkles the finished relish with mint leaves and toasted pine nuts or almonds. It's a really splendid version. Pack it in little jars or canning jars and take it to your dinner hosts to spoon onto warm toasts.

1 large eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch dice 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch dice Salt, to taste ¼ cup vegetable oil, or more if needed 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced 2 stalks celery, coarsely chopped 1½ teaspoon crushed red pepper ½ pound (about 2 medium) plum tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped 3 tablespoons capers ¼ cup pitted green olives, quartered 3 tablespoons golden or dark raisins 1 tablespoon sugar 1 cup tomato sauce ¼ cup red wine vinegar, or more to taste 1 tablespoon grated or finely chopped dark chocolate 3 sprigs fresh mint, leaves removed from stems (for garnish) ½ cup pine nuts or sliced almonds, toasted in a dry skillet (for garnish)

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet lined with paper towels.

2. Set a colander over a bowl. Lay the eggplant and zucchini in the colander with a sprinkle of salt between the layers. Put the colander on a plate; set aside for 30 minutes. Spread the vegetables on the baking sheet and pat them dry with paper towels. Remove the paper towels.

3. In a large flameproof casserole over medium-high heat, heat the vegetable oil. It should make a thin film in the bottom of the pan. Add the eggplant-zucchini mixture and cook, turning several times, for 5 minutes, or until they start to soften. Return to the baking sheet.

4. In the same pan over medium-low heat, heat the olive oil. When it is hot, add the onion and celery with a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes. Stir in the red pepper and cook 1 minute more. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes.

5. Stir in the capers, olives, raisins, sugar, tomato sauce, vinegar, and chocolate. Return the eggplant and zucchini to the pan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 1 hour, stirring the mixture occasionally, or until the vegetables are very tender. Watch it carefully near the end of cooking to make sure the mixture isn't sticking to the bottom of the pan.

6. Meanwhile, in a dry skillet over medium-low heat, toast the almonds or pine nuts, shaking the pan often, for 5 minutes, or until golden.

7. Taste the caponata for seasoning and add more salt, red pepper, or vinegar, if you like. Sprinkle with mint and nuts.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Sicilia: A Love Letter to the Food of Italy"