Recipe: Stir quinoa into spicy fish cakes and serve with a crisp carrot-cucumber slaw

Makes 8 cakes or enough to serve 4

Spicy fish cakes with cod, fresh ginger, jalapeno, and a hefty amount of fresh cilantro and mint liven up the summer table. Quinoa and an egg bind the mixture and and they're baked rather than fried (with a golden crust from a turn under the broiler). They're delicious on their own, or add a refreshing and crisp carrot-cucumber slaw with echoes of the same fresh herbs and a little spice from sriracha. Set the table on the patio and you have a delicious, healthy supper to look forward to.

SLAW

Juice of 1 lime (3 tablespoons) 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar or white wine vinegar 1 teaspoon honey 1 tablespoon sriracha ½ teaspoon dark sesame oil ½ teaspoon salt 3 carrots, shredded 1 large English cucumber (skin intact), seeded and shredded ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro ½ cup chopped fresh mint

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the lime juice, vinegar, honey, sriracha, sesame oil, and salt.

2. Stir in the carrots, cucumber, cilantro, and mint. Taste for seasoning and add more lime juice, sriracha, or salt, if you like.

FISH CAKES

Vegetable oil (for brushing) ½ cup quinoa (any variety), rinsed and drained in a fine-mesh strainer 1 cup water Pinch of salt 1 egg Juice of 1/2 lime 3 scallions, finely sliced with some of the green part 1 piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, grated or finely chopped 1 jalapeno or other small chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro ½ cup chopped fresh mint 1 pound skinless, boneless cod or other white fish, cut into 1-inch pieces

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment and brush the paper with oil.

2. In a small saucepan, combine the drained quinoa, water, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the tiny spirals separate and curl around the seeds, and the water is absorbed. With a spoon, dig down to the bottom of the pan to check if the water has evaporated. If not, cook for a few more minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, cover with a lid, and let the quinoa steam for 5 minutes. Remove the lid, and fluff with a fork; cool.

3. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, beat the egg with a fork. Stir in the lime juice, scallions, ginger, jalapeno, cilantro, and mint.

4. In a food processor, pulse the cod chunks in 3 or 4 short bursts, or until they are in 1/4-inch pieces. You want the mixture to be slightly chunky, not a puree. Take care not to process too much. Transfer the fish to the egg mixture.

5. Add the quinoa and mix with a rubber spatula until combined. Using about 1/3 cup per cake, form the mixture into eight 3-inch patties. Place them on the baking sheet. Brush with oil.

6. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven. Place an oven rack 8 inches from the broiling element. Turn on the broiler. Broil the cakes for 8 to 10 minutes, watching them carefully, or until they are golden. Serve with the carrot-cucumber slaw.

Sally Pasley Vargas