Who wants a treat? These ice cream trucks are just for dogs

Despite the name, JB’s doesn’t stand for Jackie Brady, but rather serves as a sweet reminder of one of her former pets, Java, and the dog that started it all, a pure white Labradoodle named Bailey.

Brady runs and operates JB’s Doggie Delights, serving ice cream for dogs from her small fleet of trucks.

Ice cream is the treat of the summer, and trucks dishing out soft serve and SpongeBob SquarePants popsicles attract swarms of sweaty customers everywhere they go. But Jackie Brady of South Weymouth is looking to attract a different type of customer to her truck — the kind with four legs and bushy tails.

Before there was a JB’s Doggie Delights, there was (and still is) JB’s Indoor Dog Park, a facility in Norwell that Brady built out and opened in March 2019 as a means of keeping Bailey clean. The white dog was constantly running in dirt and mud at the local dog parks, prompting baths nearly every day.

“I just wanted to find a place to bring her to play, and I couldn’t find anything,” said Brady. She didn’t need day care, which is how most indoor facilities for dogs operate.

After a few months of research (and some prodding of her husband, Kevin), the couple decided to jump on the idea, and by January 2019 they had the LLC, and within two months they opened their doors to the public.

Jackie Brady makes some of her ice cream treats for dogs. Jakob Menendez

The jump from stay-at-home mom to business owner was a huge shift for Brady, who “never in a million years [thought] I’d own my own business.”

The demand for a safe indoor space was immediately apparent, as 372 dog families showed up for the open house. But, that was March 2019, and a year later, Brady was forced to close her successful operation as COVID-19 hit.

Brady said she questioned how she could keep her momentum going. “How am I going to keep JB’s on everybody’s mind?”

She remembered a trip she took to Florida where she noticed hundreds of dogs sitting around at a brewery, and it sparked an idea. “I said to my husband, ‘I’m going to get an ice cream truck.’”

While he might have had doubts about her ambitious idea at first, he was cheering when after two months, business was doing so well that she could buy a second truck, and recently, a third. She said she envisions a fleet of JB’s Doggie Delights trucks roaming cities across the country one day. For now though, her son operates one in South Florida, and she’s focusing on the ones in Boston. And the indoor dog park has also since reopened.

Nova and Sadie share a cup. Jakob Menendez

All of the ice cream is made by hand in her kitchen with minimal ingredients, all safe for dogs’ sensitive stomachs, including peanut butter, honey, and maple syrup.

You can track down Doggie Delights trucks by checking JB’s Instagram page. Brady also caters events.

Michelle Tomassetti, director of marketing at WinnCompanies, which runs Clippership Apartments on the Wharf in East Boston, hired Brady to come to the development all summer with her truck to provide ice cream to residents’ pets. She said the events are a great ice-breaker and the response has been positive.

“The residents were posting TikTok videos and tagging their friends, and dog influencers were coming. It kind of just exploded,” she said.

