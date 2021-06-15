‘Boo Boo’ the South Shore Bear captured on video roaming in Duxbury

Duxbury police said on Twitter that a resident living on Elm Street spotted Boo Boo in the backyard around 8:30 a.m. eating birdseed.

“Boo Boo” the bear roaming the South Shore who has been spotted in numerous communities this month, added another town to his growing list on Tuesday morning: Duxbury.

“Please keep a safe distance if you see him around town, secure any outdoor food sources and avoid him if possible,” police warned residents.

A second video captured by a resident, posted to Facebook by Duxbury police, shows Boo Boo running off into a wooded area near Elm Street.

Duxbury is the latest in a growing list of towns visited by Boo Boo, which includes Hanson, Whitman, Hingham, Marshfield, Scituate, Norwell, and Cohasset. Boo Boo’s travels have spawned the Twitter account “@southshorebear,” which chronicles his journey across the area.

“Duxbury beach here I come,” the account tweeted Tuesday morning, before asking for flavor recommendations at Farfar’s Ice Cream.

Officials believe Boo Boo is between 2 and 3 years old and has been traveling in Bristol and Plymouth counties since mid-May.

Scituate police wrote on Facebook that Boo Boo is seeking a “suitable” habitat and a mate.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.