‘Boo Boo’ the South Shore Bear captured on video roaming in Duxbury

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated June 15, 2021, 1 hour ago
"Boo Boo" the black bear was spotted in Duxbury Tuesday morning.
"Boo Boo" the black bear was spotted in Duxbury Tuesday morning.Scituate Police

“Boo Boo” the bear roaming the South Shore who has been spotted in numerous communities this month, added another town to his growing list on Tuesday morning: Duxbury.

Duxbury police said on Twitter that a resident living on Elm Street spotted Boo Boo in the backyard around 8:30 a.m. eating birdseed.

“Please keep a safe distance if you see him around town, secure any outdoor food sources and avoid him if possible,” police warned residents.

A second video captured by a resident, posted to Facebook by Duxbury police, shows Boo Boo running off into a wooded area near Elm Street.

Duxbury is the latest in a growing list of towns visited by Boo Boo, which includes Hanson, Whitman, Hingham, Marshfield, Scituate, Norwell, and Cohasset. Boo Boo’s travels have spawned the Twitter account “@southshorebear,” which chronicles his journey across the area.

“Duxbury beach here I come,” the account tweeted Tuesday morning, before asking for flavor recommendations at Farfar’s Ice Cream.

Officials believe Boo Boo is between 2 and 3 years old and has been traveling in Bristol and Plymouth counties since mid-May.

Scituate police wrote on Facebook that Boo Boo is seeking a “suitable” habitat and a mate.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

