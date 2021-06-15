Documents shed new light on case of MIT grad student accused of murder in Connecticut

Qinxuan Pan, 30, who was captured in Alabama in May after a months-long search, is facing a murder charge in the Feb. 6 slaying of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang.

An MIT graduate student who allegedly fatally shot a Yale graduate student in February in New Haven knew the victim’s fiancee at MIT and had shown an interest in her, according to a newly unsealed arrest warrant.

Pan had met Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry, in 2019, when she was an MIT undergraduate. She told investigators that she and Pan had met at Christian group events at the school and talked. She later invited him to other events to “welcome him,” police wrote in the warrant, which was unsealed Friday in New Haven Superior Court.

Pan and Perry, who graduated in 2020, never had a romantic or sexual relationship, according to Perry, and were “just friends.” However, she told police, she “did get a feeling he was interested in her during that time.”

Pan’s defense attorney, William Gerace, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

Jiang and Perry had gotten engaged one week prior to the slaying — on Jan. 30 — and photos and videos of the proposal were posted to Perry’s Facebook page. Pan and Perry were friends on Facebook, police said in an affidavit laying out the case for a warrant charging Pan with Jiang’s murder.

Jiang and Perry were active members of the Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven and were set to have their wedding officiated by the church. He was remembered as the “epitome of kindness, humor, humility, discipline, and persistence,” by a friend who organized a fundraiser for his family following his slaying.

In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, Yale postdoctoral students Maria Kochugaeva, left, and Elvira Mulyukova leave flowers at a memorial for Yale School of the Environment grad student Kevin Jiang, near where he was killed. Arnold Gold/Associated Press

The 96-page document, unsealed nearly a month after Pan’s capture — also detailed other evidence in the case and how Pan eluded police.

On Feb. 6, Pan arrived at a Mansfield car dealership to test-drive a GMC Terrain. He never returned it. Pan then drove the Terrain to Connecticut, police said.

Pan’s Terrain crashed into the back of a Prius driven by Jiang, who had just left Perry’s residence after spending the day with her, police said.

Jiang could be seen on security footage getting out of his car his car and walking toward the Terrain. A few seconds later, eight gunshots can be heard on the footage, followed by a brief scream and then more gunshots, police said.

Perry told investigators she heard the gunshots from her home “a few minutes” after Jiang departed.

Witnesses reported seeing the shooter standing over Jiang’s body before firing two shots. The witnesses said the shooter was wearing all-black clothing and a winter hat, police said.

About a half-hour later, Pan was found behind the wheel of the GMC Terrain, stuck on railroad tracks, by police in the neighboring community of North Haven. He told officers he had made a wrong turn while attempting to get on the highway back to Massachusetts. Pan initially told police the car was rented but couldn’t produce a rental agreement or provide an explanation for the Connecticut plate on the car, which was lost or stolen, police said.

A tow truck driver then took Pan to a Best Western motel where he booked a room that he never entered, police said.

The next morning, police responded to the Arby’s located next to the motel where an employee had found a blue plastic bag labeled “City of Malden, MA” containing seven firearm magazines and “numerous” boxes of ammunition. The employee also found a pistol, a pistol case, a black Dell briefcase, a pair of black sneakers, a gray knit hat reading “MetroPCS,” a GMC Terrain owner’s manual, a yellow jacket, sweatpants, three license plates, and scissors.

One of the officers responding to Arby’s had encountered Pan at the railroad tracks the previous evening and recognized the plastic bag and the briefcase from that encounter. Police body camera footage had also captured Pan wearing the MetroPCS hat the night before, police said. Police searched the hotel, but Pan was nowhere to be found.

Police found other evidence typing Pan to the murder including blood on the gearshift and center console in the Sierra. Blood was also found on the Dell briefcase and the winter hat. DNA analysis confirmed that the blood likely belonged to Jiang, police said.

An autopsy of Jiang’s body revealed he was shot at close range and suffered gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and extremities. Three projectiles were recovered from the body, police said.

Police said shell casings found at the scene of Jiang’s slaying matched shell casings found outside two homes where shots were fired the day before, and the day of, the slaying. A GMC Terrain was also spotted outside those homes, police said, but they did not offer any further details on those incidents.

Pan was spotted once more after leaving the hotel, when a family member reported to the US Marshals Service that he was in the area of Duluth or Brookhaven in Georgia “acting strangely” on Feb. 11. That day, the Marshals Service located Pan’s parents — Hao Pan and Hong Huang — in Duluth. Pan’s father, Hao Pan, told them Qinxuan Pan called him “four or five days ago” to tell him he was in Connecticut and needed help.

The father and mother drove to Connecticut from Massachusetts to pick up their son and then drove him to “unknown locations” where they slept in the car they were driving. Huang refused to answer questions from the Marshals Service without an attorney.

Hao Pan did not tell the Marshals Service why his son needed help, according to the affidavit.





Pan’s last known address is in Malden, police said. The residence was searched on Feb. 8, and a copy of the warrant remains impounded in Malden District Court. Malden police had responded to the residence numerous times before for “mental illness issues,” the warrant said.

The Connecticut warrant does not detail how the Marshals Service tracked Pan to Alabama, where he had rented a room in Kitchener Harding’s 14-bedroom Birmingham home. Harding told the Globe in May that Pan introduced himself as “Henry Cai” and appeared to be a “totally normal guy.”

Pan was arrested on May 14. He was found with $19,000 in cash, his father’s passport, and several cellphones, the Associated Press reported.

At a court appearance, a judge set bail for Pan at $20 million, according to the Associated Press.





