Easton offering PFAS-free water at a self-service station

Easton’s Water Division is offering residents PFAS-free water at a self-service filling station on the side of the municipal department’s building.

Known as “forever chemicals” because they never fully break down in the environment, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been linked to cancer, compromised immune systems, and a range of diseases.

New state standards established by the Department of Environmental Protection in October 2020 set a low level for PFAS allowed in drinking water, and two of Easton’s seven water supply wells exceed the level, according to a statement from the Easton Water Division.