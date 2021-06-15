Judge reinstates domestic violence charge against Boston police officer

A municipal court judge on Tuesday agreed to reinstate a domestic violence charge against a Boston police officer, ruling the court was presented with “erroneous misrepresentations” when the charge was dismissed last week, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

Officer Alexis Herrera-Brea Jr. was arrested last Tuesday on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, after he allegedly slammed his brother’s head on concrete pavement in a dispute over doing the dishes at a family gathering in Dorchester on June 6.

But the charge was dismissed after his lawyer, Benjamin Megrian, cited a ruling by an Appeals Court judge that pavement cannot be considered a dangerous weapon.