In launching gubernatorial bid, Danielle Allen says Democrats have ‘settled for too little’ under Baker

Standing with three dozen supporters on the Boston Common alongside the Massachusetts 54th Regiment memorial — which honors one of the first Black regiments in the Civil War — Allen said too many in the state have been abandoned by policymakers, a trend she said has been magnified by the pandemic and the social and economic pain it wrought around the state.

Allen, 49, enters the field as the first Black woman to run for governor as part of a major party in state history. The California native and Cambridge Democrat brings years of experience in academia and the nonprofit world, but is launching her first run for public office in Massachusetts, where she settled in 2015 after being hired to lead Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics.

Painting her candidacy in lofty, populist tones, Harvard professor Danielle Allen launched a campaign for Massachusetts governor Tuesday, saying some Democrats have “settled for too little” under the Republican incumbent.

“It’s time to accelerate the pace of change,” she said.

The event marked Allen’s first formal introduction after she spent months exploring a gubernatorial bid. She stuck largely to broad strokes, calling transportation, education, social justice, and climate change priorities with few policy specifics, and said she’d govern with a desire to lift up those marginalized.

Allen also said the state has tended to “over-criminalize” certain offenses, noting she supported decriminalizing marijuana, but she did not say what other criminal offenses she would support removing from the books.

She also made her pitch to Democrats who helped carry Governor Charlie Baker to an easy reelection victory in 2018, saying they “have let their expectations fall.”

Baker has not said whether he’ll seek a third term in 2022, but Allen echoed appeals Democrats have long made in seeking to unseat Baker, arguing the state needs a broader vision beyond the technocratic management he promised during the campaign.

“They have to recognize that they have settled for too little,” Allen said of Democrats, “that we can ask more of ourselves in this commonwealth.”

Allen joins a Democratic primary that already includes former state senator Ben Downing, who launched his campaign in February. Within an hour of Allen’s announcement, Downing’s campaign sent out a fundraising appeal with her name in the subject line. “She’s already raised nearly $300,000!” Downing’s campaign wrote, asking supporters to donate.

The field is expected to grow. State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz of Jamaica Plain, who would enter the race with the support of a number of young progressives, is exploring a bid, and Democrats are waiting to see whether Attorney General Maura Healey, who has the advantage of high name recognition and a national reputation as a progressive, will ultimately seek the seat.

Allen on Tuesday also sharpened criticisms of the Baker administration, describing the state’s initial approach to combating the coronavirus as “slow, halting, and fumbling,” and arguing that Baker has not fully utilized the state’s “talents.”

When asked what she would attribute to Massachusetts’ success now in beating back COVID-19 — Vermont is the only state that has vaccinated more of its population — Allen pointed to the work of local officials and coalitions, giving credit to such groups as the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition and regional collaboratives in the Berkshires and elsewhere.

“Engaged communities turned the tide,” Allen said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

