Baker announces ‘VaxMillions’ lottery program, offering $1 million cash prizes to boost vaccination rates

Under terms of the program, the statement said, fully vaccinated residents 18 and older will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five $1 million cash prizes. Fully vaccinated residents between ages 12 and 17 can enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

In a statement, Governor Charlie Baker’s office unveiled the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway program aimed at convincing as many people as possible to get the shots. Details on signing up for the Lottery initiative are available online on the state’s official mass.gov website .

Eligible residents can enter the drawing beginning July 1. Drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning the week of Monday, July 26, and continuing through the week ending Friday, Aug. 27, the statement said.

“The Massachusetts State Lottery is proud to join Governor Charlie Baker and the Department of Public Health to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of every person across the Commonwealth,” said state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg in the statement. “The Lottery has decades of experience and know-how to hold drawings with the utmost integrity and our team is excited to fulfill an essential role in this initiative.”

Her words were echoed by state Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney.

“We greatly appreciate the trust that Governor Baker, his administration and Treasurer Goldberg have in the Mass Lottery to assist in the implementation of this important public health initiative,” Sweeney said in the statement. “The Mass Lottery has worked diligently to build a reputation as one of the most successful lotteries in the country and it is an honor to be entrusted with this responsibility.”

Baker praised the program, too.

“The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating our residents, with almost four million people fully vaccinated, and our goal remains ensuring everyone that wants a vaccine has access to one,” Baker said in the statement. “The VaxMillions Giveway is one of the many ways our administration is encouraging people to get the vaccine, and we are grateful for the partnership of Treasurer Goldberg and the Mass State Lottery in developing the program.”

The officials also plugged the VaxMillions bonanza during a State House briefing Tuesday.

“Other states that have launched similar programs like Ohio, and I had a long conversation with Governor [Mike] DeWine, did see a significant increase in vaccine signups after they put this program in place,” Baker told reporters during the briefing.

Goldberg stressed during the news conference that unvaccinated residents won’t be eligible for the weekly jackpots.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you can’t play,” Goldberg said. “We are pleased to offer our expertise with the sweepstakes drawings for the VaxMillions program. We’ve always been about people, people in every single area of the state. And this couldn’t be more about people than anything else we could do. For decades, we have been known to hold [Lottery] drawings with the utmost integrity through a variety of games and high-prize payouts.”

