Mass. Legislature seeks compromise on extending some pandemic-era rules

The Massachusetts House on Tuesday passed a package of pandemic era policy extensions, setting up talks with the state Senate over a consensus plan.
The state House passed its bill on a vote of 146-14, after adopting three amendments. The state Senate approved its legislation on Thursday.
The COVID-19 state of emergency lifted at 12:01 a.m., so lawmakers are now scrambling to come up with a single bill that Governor Charlie Baker will sign.
The Senate gavels in for a 2 p.m. session and the House is in recess, with legislators expressing hope for a quick agreement.
“I think we’re going to get something to the governor’s desk very quickly,” Ways and Means Chair Representative Aaron Michlewitz said earlier Tuesday. Baker said he hopes lawmakers get him a bill “in the next few days.”
The Senate agenda for its Tuesday session includes a motion to non-concur with the House on pandemic policy extensions, to appoint a conference committee to come up with a consensus bill, and to meet next on Wednesday.