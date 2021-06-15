‘People are awesome’: Dog rescued from White Mountains

A group of hikers helped carry a dog down the Ammonoosuc Ravine in New Hampshire’s White Mountains last week, a rescuer posted on Facebook.

Jeannine O’Mahony Robbins-Murphy posted about her experience on Facebook on June 7, in a group called “Hike the 4000 footers of NH!,” which has 41,000 members. Robbins-Murphy said she was the first rescuer on-site and helped hike a harness up to where the dog and its owner were stranded.

She wrote that she was “concerned” about how she and other hikers would move the dog. Robbins-Murphy said the next rescuer to arrive brought a blanket to cover the dog, while another brought a K-9 rescue kit.