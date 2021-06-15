‘People are awesome’: Dog rescued from White Mountains

A group of hikers helped carry a dog down the Ammonoosuc Ravine in New Hampshire’s White Mountains last week, a rescuer posted on Facebook.
Jeannine O’Mahony Robbins-Murphy posted about her experience on Facebook on June 7, in a group called “Hike the 4000 footers of NH!,” which has 41,000 members. Robbins-Murphy said she was the first rescuer on-site and helped hike a harness up to where the dog and its owner were stranded.
She wrote that she was “concerned” about how she and other hikers would move the dog. Robbins-Murphy said the next rescuer to arrive brought a blanket to cover the dog, while another brought a K-9 rescue kit.
Robbins-Murphy, along with five other hikers and the dog’s owner, was able to “make it ever so slowly over the rock slabs” while two of the male hikers took turns carrying the dog on their back with the harness.
Then “out of nowhere” more hikers appeared to assist in the rescue effort, including two vets, who helped “care” for the dog, named Odin.
Finally, when the crew of rescuers made it down, there was a group of people waiting with “fruit and cold drinks,” Robbins-Murphy said.
“I am truly humbled by my experience today,” she wrote. “Absolutely an amazing team effort. People are awesome.”
