Pioneering investor dubbed ‘China’s First Shareholder’ dies

BEIJING (AP) — A former factory worker known as “China’s First Shareholder” after he amassed a fortune trading in the country’s infant financial markets starting in the 1980s has died, news reports said Tuesday.

Yang Huaiding died Sunday at 71, the state-owned Securities Times and other business publications reported, citing a statement by his family.

Mr. Yang quit a job as a warehouse keeper at a Shanghai ferroalloy factory in 1988 and used his savings of 20,000 yuan, $5,400 at that time, to buy and sell Treasury bonds after the ruling Communist Party began allowing transfer of ownership as part of market-style economic reforms.