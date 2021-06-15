Rhode Island scales back its COVID-19 testing strategy

PROVIDENCE — With more than half the state’s population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the number of new confirmed cases falling, Rhode Island is scaling back its COVID-19 testing program, the state Department of Health announced Monday.

The state was testing about 125,000 people per week in April, but that has since fallen to about 50,000 per week.

By the end of the month, more than a dozen sites will stop offering testing, and be consolidated into 25 sites throughout the state so all residents have convenient access to free testing.