State rolls out MassNotify app to combat COVID-19 transmission

Officials on Tuesday announced the launch of MassNotify, a voluntary phone app that aims to combat the spread of COVID-19 with the state of emergency lifted and residents resuming pre-pandemic routines.

In a statement, the Baker administration described MassNotify as a free app developed in conjunction with Apple and Google that works anonymously and “does not track” users or divulge personal information.

Here’s how it works: When two people using the app are near each other, their phones exchange random codes via Bluetooth, the statement said, and when a person tests positive they’ll receive a text with instructions on how to anonymously share their result.