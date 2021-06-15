‘This was one thing we could save’: Cantab Lounge moves a step closer to reopening

The legendary Massachusetts Avenue stomping ground, established in 1938 and put up for sale last July for $240,000 amid the pandemic, was long a home to bluegrass nights, flowing drinks, and the Boston Poetry Slam , a beloved event left in limbo after the Cantab closed.

The Cambridge Licensing Commission granted a transfer of the liquor license and an entertainment license for the Cantab Lounge to new ownership — Tim Dibble, a partner at the Alta Equity Partners group based in Concord.

The Cantab Lounge, a storied Cambridge watering hole, is one step closer to welcoming patrons back after it was put up for sale last July.

Advertisement

The Boston Poetry Slam hosted their weekly open mic nights at the Cantab Lounge for 27 years before the venue closed last June. Marshall Goff

“It’s an incredibly special place and an incredible part of the community—there’s not many places like it with the same avenue for independent musicians and artists and diversity of voices and people,” Dibble said in an interview. “COVID has done so many bad things. Most importantly, here in the Commonwealth we’ve lost 18,000 people, and there’s so much that can’t be saved, but this was one thing we could save.”

Dibble has not officially purchased the space yet, as he is waiting for approval from the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission and Architectural Access Board. Elizabeth Lint, executive director for the CLC, said the approval from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission has shortened to about two to three weeks due to the lessened activity during the pandemic.

Dibble projected an August or September opening.

The revived Central Square lounge, now run under Dancing in the Dark, LLC, will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily and have a capacity of 250 with 5,000 square feet of space, according to the Cambridge Licensing Commission hearing on June 9. Much like the Cantab Lounge of yesteryear, it will feature two levels, with the bar on the first floor and a stage for live music in the basement, previously called Club Bohemia.

Advertisement

Dibble, a former Cambridge resident who said he frequented the Cantab with his wife, also received an entertainment license. This will permit events like karaoke, trivia, and, yes — “readings of poetry or other works,” the CLC noted.

The proposed manager, Michael Cronin, has worked at a number of Boston-area bars, including Tony C’s Sports Bar and Grill in Somerville and Hopsters in Newton and the Seaport (now closed).

“It’s a privilege,” Cronin said in the CLC hearing. “Tim and I would really just want to revive the Cantab, and, again, with my 25 years of operating, hopefully be able to not skip a beat even though it’s been a tough past year-and-a-half.”

Dibble said in the CLC hearing that “there’s a fair bit of work that has to go into” revamping the bar, including putting in ADA compliant bathrooms and renovating the floor. He estimated this construction on the bar, which he termed “a legendary local landmark,” would take about 60 days.

The plan received vocal support during the meeting.

“Having independent venues for artists and promoters to gather people in a bar that’s arts friendly, as a convening facility is vital,” said Michael Monestime, the executive director at the Central Square Business Improvement District, during the hearing. “The Central Square BID has their full backing and cooperation to get the Cantab reopened.”

Dibble said preserving the bar’s signature verve will be a top priority.

Advertisement

“We’re trying to keep it as much the same, both in terms of look and feel and content,” he said. “It may take a little while for the floors to get as sticky as they were, but we hope people will go put in their best effort.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Danagerber6

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com