Death penalty should be reinstated for Tsarnaev in Boston Marathon bombings case, Biden administration tells US Supreme Court

“The jury carefully considered each of [Tsarnaev’s] crimes and determined that capital punishment was warranted for the horrors that he personally inflicted — setting down a shrapnel bomb in a crowd and detonating it, killing a child and a promising young student, and consigning several others ‘to a lifetime of unimaginable suffering,’ " the administration wrote. “That determination by 12 conscientious jurors deserves respect and reinstatement by this Court.”

In a 48-page brief, the Department of Justice said the jury’s verdict that Tsarnaev’s role in the 2013 bombings ― he participated with his brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev — warranted the death sentence and should be respected and reinstated.

The Biden administration is asking the US Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for the Boston Marathon terror bombings that killed three people and wounded hundreds more.

Biden, during the presidential campaign, called for the elimination of the death penalty. During the Trump administration, 12 men and one woman were executed at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., the last one taking place five days before Biden took the oath of office.

The US District Court jury in Boston voted for the death sentence in 2015 for six of the 17 capital charges Tsarnaev faced. But the First Circuit Court of Appeals last year overturned the death sentence, saying the trial judge wrongly kept evidence that Tamerlan committed a triple murder in Waltham in 2011 out of the trial, and that the judge did not ensure the 12 jurors were sufficiently free of bias due to massive news coverage the Marathon bombing received. (The ruling left intact Tsarnaev’s life sentence without parole.)

Attorneys for Tsarnaev are asking the nation’s highest court to allow the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School graduate to spend the rest of his life in federal prison. They argue Tamerlan was the ruthless leader who emotionally dominated his younger brother into terrorist activity and that Tsarnaev feared for his own life since his brother slit the throats of three men in Waltham during a drug dispute.

Jurors, if given a fuller picture of Tamerlan’s homicidal violence and dominating personality, would not have approved the maximum sentence for murder allowed under federal law and Tsarnaev’s lawyers say their client should be given the chance to present an expanded version of his life to 12 new jurors.

But Biden’s Department of Justice said the evidence of Tsarnaev’s independence is overwhelming and includes his actions on April 15, 2013, when he chose to place the bomb that killed 8-year-old Martin Richard, maimed his mother and sister, and killed Boston University graduate student Lingzi Lu on Boylston Street.

Moreover, Tsarnaev was clearly making his own decisions when he kidnapped a gas station customer in Cambridge, helped his brother murder MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, and finally drove over his brother in a stolen car when the two were tracked to Watertown and engaged in a gunfight with police. Tamerlan was killed during that incident.

“The record definitively demonstrates that [Tsarnaev] was eager to commit his crimes, was untroubled at having ended two lives and devastated many others, and remained proud of his actions even after he had run Tamerlan over and was hiding out alone,” the administration argues.

The US Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments in the case this fall.

The brothers set off the bombs near the Marathon finish line. Krystle M. Campbell, who was attending the race, was killed by the bomb set in place by Tamerlan. Boston Police Sergeant Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during the Watertown shootout and died of his injuries one year later.

More than 250 people were wounded, many of whom suffered devastating injuries to their lower extremities from the shrapnel placed into the bombs created out of pressure cookers.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.