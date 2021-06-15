Two-alarm fire in Dorchester house leaves six residents displaced

Six residents, three adults and three children, were displaced in the fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 61 Shepton St. around 11:15 p.m. and had it knocked down within the hour, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department. No one was injured in the blaze after firefighters successfully evacuated all six residents.

A 2-alarm fire in a Dorchester house Monday night displaced six residents and caused several hundred thousand dollars in damage, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the first-floor ceiling traveling up to the third floor of the home, Boston fire officials said in a tweet.

The blaze displaced three adults and three children who lived in the 2½-story residence, Boston fire said. The blaze caused about $275,000 in damage. The Red Cross and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services are assisting residents.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.