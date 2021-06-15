UMass Lowell investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’

The University of Massachusetts Lowell was forced to cancel all in-person and remote classes Tuesday “due to an IT outage,” the University said in a statement.
The statement, posted on a temporary website for the university, said the school’s information technology department is investigating what is referred to only as a “cybersecurity incident.” As a result of the incident, the school suspended “all network communications” to and from the campus network while the “scope” of the incident is evaluated.
“UMass Lowell continues to retain control over its IT infrastructure and is working with a leading cyber forensics firm to identify, evaluate and eliminate any issues that are discovered,” the statement said.
If the IT department identifies any threats to university software or the campus network it will “correct the issues” and prioritize applications like Blackboard and Zoom, which the statement refers to as “academic technology infrastructure.”
There is no timeframe for a restoration of typical services, the statement said.
The university will continue to post updates to its temporary website, umasslowell.com while its primary website is unavailable, the statement said.
