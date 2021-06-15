UMass Lowell investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’

The University of Massachusetts Lowell was forced to cancel all in-person and remote classes Tuesday “due to an IT outage,” the University said in a statement.

The statement, posted on a temporary website for the university, said the school’s information technology department is investigating what is referred to only as a “cybersecurity incident.” As a result of the incident, the school suspended “all network communications” to and from the campus network while the “scope” of the incident is evaluated.

“UMass Lowell continues to retain control over its IT infrastructure and is working with a leading cyber forensics firm to identify, evaluate and eliminate any issues that are discovered,” the statement said.