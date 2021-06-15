Utility boxes will get artistic makeover in Hull

Hull is looking for artists to transform lowly utility boxes into family-friendly street art “highlighting the beauty and vitality” of the town.
The Paint Utility Box Project — sponsored by the town’s Economic Development Committee and Hull Light and Power — is accepting applications through June 25. Selected artists will receive a $200 stipend when the work is complete, with painting scheduled between July 6 and Aug. 6, according to the application.
The application also requires that the artwork be original and family-friendly, and contain no advertising, and no “nudity, sex, horror, profanity, racial slurs, innuendo, drug use, blasphemy, or racism as solely deemed by the Town.”
Applications and design guidelines are available on the town website: town.hull.ma.us.
Municipalities around the world have used utility box art as a way to promote artists and enliven landscapes. In Massachusetts, Arlington, Boston, Peabody, Plymouth, and Salem have had utility box art programs.
