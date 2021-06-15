Utility boxes will get artistic makeover in Hull

Hull is looking for artists to transform lowly utility boxes into family-friendly street art “highlighting the beauty and vitality” of the town.

The Paint Utility Box Project — sponsored by the town’s Economic Development Committee and Hull Light and Power — is accepting applications through June 25. Selected artists will receive a $200 stipend when the work is complete, with painting scheduled between July 6 and Aug. 6, according to the application.

The application also requires that the artwork be original and family-friendly, and contain no advertising, and no “nudity, sex, horror, profanity, racial slurs, innuendo, drug use, blasphemy, or racism as solely deemed by the Town.”