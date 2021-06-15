Weekend service to return to all MBTA commuter rail lines starting July 3

Weekend service on all commuter rail lines will resume on July 3, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis announced on Tuesday.
The service was shut down on all but five of the 12 rail lines in January due to lower ridership levels, Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokeswoman, said in a statement. The decision to resume weekend service came as demand for the service increased.
“The resumption of weekend service represents a major milestone in the MBTA’s aggressive plans to restore service to meet rider demand,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “As we navigate the ‘new normal,’ we are designing our service schedules to best serve riders who have used the system throughout the pandemic as well as returning and new customers.”
Weekend service on the Fitchburg, Franklin, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston, Lowell, and Needham lines was shuttered in January, while the Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, Providence, and Middleborough lines continued to operate, the statement said.
More than 50 percent of pre-pandemic ridership levels has returned to the commuter rail lines offering weekend service, the statement said.
As part of the resumption of service, the MBTA plans to institute new schedules for weekend operations, including those that operated while the other lines were closed, the statement said. The new schedules will “represent an increase in the overall number of weekend trains operating with new, earlier options that match the needs of shift workers like essential employees in the healthcare industry.”
