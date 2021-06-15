Charts: A good summer appears on the horizon as coronavirus numbers drop to low levels

One recent data point spoke volumes: The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths reported Sunday in Massachusetts was zero .

Let’s hope it stays this way. As the 462-day state of emergency declared by Governor Charlie Baker in Massachusetts expired Tuesday morning , coronavirus metrics continued at low levels, appearing to herald a good summer ahead.

Experts and public officials say protection has kicked in from the state’s vaccination campaign, a national leader. Steep drops in hospitalizations and deaths among the vulnerable elderly, who got their shots earlier in the campaign, are a driving force in the declining numbers.

With everyone 12 and up eligible now for a shot, more than 4.5 million people as of Monday had either gotten a first shot of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Several of the coronavirus metrics in the charts below show a similar pattern. After the terrifying first surge in the spring of 2020, the state saw a summertime lull. Then came a second surge this winter. The second surge was waning when numbers bumped up again, raising worries that a third surge was imminent, fueled by the alpha, or B.1.1.7, variant.

But that bump subsided and the numbers have been declining since. In most cases, they have now dropped to levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Let’s take a look at some of the key numbers:

Cases

The seven-day average of reported cases climbed over 6,100 in January at the peak of the second surge. It dropped sharply, then bumped up in late March and early April before declining again. The number dropped to 87 on Monday.

Hospitalizations

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the hospital reached over 2,400 around the beginning of this year. As of Monday, the number was 138.





Deaths

The seven-day average of confirmed coronavirus deaths reached over 80 around the beginning of this year. As of Monday, the number was 5.

Reduced deaths among older people

Driving the overall reduction in deaths has been a reduction in the number of deaths among older people, a group especially vulnerable to the virus.

In the two-week period ending Jan. 9, 560 people who were 80 or older died of the coronavirus. Five months later, in the two-week period ending June 5, only 25 people over 80 died of the virus. (Note the shrinking number of deaths among people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, too.)

Test Positivity

The percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive, a much-scrutinized number, has dropped to its lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

The chart below shows the positivity percentage with the effect of college testing programs factored out. College testing programs dilute the data because they repeatedly test large numbers of asymptomatic people in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

School cases

The state offers a weekly breakdown of cases among students and school staff. The numbers have dropped significantly in recent weeks, even as more students have returned to in-person classes.

Community risk levels

With the virus on the wane, the number of communities the state designates as high-risk has dropped to zero, though there are some communities designated “lower risk.”

What’s ahead? A look at wastewater surveillance data

The amount of coronavirus found in the wastewater at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant has been on the decline, reaching levels similar to those seen in last summer’s lull.

The results are broken down by the northern section of the MWRA system, which includes Boston, and the southern section.

The trends in this data may provide a window into what happens next. Officials and experts believe wastewater data can serve as an early warning signal of cases that will be reported days later. Right now, the signs are good.

Felicia Gans and John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.