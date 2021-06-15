FBI is pursuing ‘hundreds’ in Capitol riot inquiry, Wray tells congress

His assurances of how seriously the agency was taking the attack by a pro-Trump mob came as lawmakers pressed him and military commanders on why they did not do more to prevent the siege despite threats from extremists to commit violence.

“We’ve already arrested close to 500, and we have hundreds of investigations that are still ongoing beyond those 500,” Christopher Wray, the FBI director, told the House Oversight Committee.

WASHINGTON — The FBI is pursuing potentially hundreds more suspects in the Capitol riot, the agency’s director told Congress on Tuesday, calling the effort to find those responsible for the deadly assault “one of the most far-reaching and extensive” investigations in the bureau’s history.

Advertisement

“The threats, I would say, were everywhere,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the Oversight Committee. “The system was blinking red.”

Maloney confronted Wray with messages from the social media site Parler, which she said referred threats of violence to the FBI more than 50 times before the attack on Jan. 6.

Maloney presented her committee’s research into the delayed response of the National Guard, which showed that the Capitol Police and Washington officials made 12 “urgent requests” for their support and that Army leaders told the National Guard to “stand by” five times as the violence escalated.

“That response took far too long,” Maloney said. “This is a shocking failure.”

Documents obtained by the committee showed that, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, top officials at the Defense Department received pleas for help from the Capitol Police chief, Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington and other officials. But the National Guard did not arrive until 5:20 p.m., more than four hours after the Capitol perimeter had been breached.

Lawmakers also had tough questions for Gen. Charles Flynn and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, both of whom were involved in a key phone call with police leaders during the riot in which Army officials worried aloud about the “optics” of sending in the Guard, according to those involved.

Advertisement

“When people’s lives are on the line, two minutes is too long,” Piatt told the committee. “But we were not positioned for that urgent request.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.