55 cases, 2 deaths, and 47,980 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

Another 47,980 coronavirus vaccinations were administered, the Department of Public Health reported.

The new cases brought the pandemic total to 662,910. The department also reported 2 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 17,586.

Massachusetts reported 55 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, as the seven-day average dropped to 81 from 87 the day before.

The state has been a national leader in vaccinations. Millions have gotten their shots, and experts and public officials say they’re protecting people. Key coronavirus metrics have fallen to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

The DPH said 2,429 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 124 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 19,531 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.4 million. New antigen tests were completed for 4,748 people, bringing that total to 1,379,147.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 0.42 percent.

The department said the rate would be 0.56 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new shots reported was up sharply from the 9,933 reported on Monday, typically the lowest day of the week for vaccination reports. The new shots brought the total to 8,329,413.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 88.3 percent of the 9,434,670 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,325,873 first shots and 3,738,004 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 265,536 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 4,003,540.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.